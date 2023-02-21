Ukraine news: Biden surprise in Kiev | US President Train Travel | Wind alert on arrival

Under strict security precautions US President Joe Biden He arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a visit. Ahead of the announced trip to Poland, Biden arrived in the capital Kiev with his delegation in the morning. According to media reports (incl “New York Times”) Biden is several hours away from the Polish border by train Travel to Kiev.

The arrival It was in many ways Spectacular: He emphasizes how close relations between Ukraine and the United States still are.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Ukraine on Monday amid heavy security measures. Photo: Keystone, 20. January 2023

Biden met in the Ukrainian capital Volodymyr Selensky. The presidents spoke to each other at Marien-Balast. Zelensky hailed Biden’s visit as “a very important sign of support for all Ukrainians.” “Joseph Biden, welcome to Kiev!”, Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. And the President of Ukraine also said: “This conversation brings us closer to victory.”

Biden’s words to Moscow in Kiev

Biden praised the willingness of the Ukrainian people to defend themselves. “A year after standing in Kiev. And Ukraine stands firm. Democracy stands firm.” According to American journalists traveling with him, the US president added: “Americans stand with you, the world stands with you.”

In a joint statement with Zelensky at Marian-Palast, Biden also mentioned the Russian president Vladimir Putin A. U.S. reporters traveling with Putin said he thought Ukraine was weak and that the West had different ideas. “He was absolutely wrong. You can see the proof in this room a year from now. We stand together.”

Wind warning in the city

Later on Thoughts Ukrainian presidents jointly fell. When the two left a church in Kiev, they were in the city Wind alarm AFP reporters ask for a report.

Visiting videos show Zelensky and Biden walking through downtown Kiev past St. Michael’s Monastery and its bell tower. On a special outer wall of the monastery The two presidents embraced – It is called “Memorial wall of those who died for Ukraine”, which commemorates fallen soldiers and volunteers defending Ukraine since 2015.

Photo: Dimitar Tilkoff (AFP February 20, 2023)

It was Biden’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war, just before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. For security reasons, the journey is long kept secret.

More guns from America

Biden promised Kiev Additional arms exports. In addition, the US president pledged the country’s “unwavering” support in the war against Russia, the White House announced in a statement on the visit on Monday. Biden said he would announce more weapons supplies, including Cannons, Anti-tank systems and surveillance radars To protect the Ukrainian population from airstrikes.

The US president ended his surprisingly brief visit to Kiev at late afternoon CET. Biden left the Ukrainian capital again, journalists traveling with him announced Monday afternoon.

Several heads of state and government and ministers from other countries have already visited Ukraine in the past months since the start of the war – some multiple times. Members of the US government were also there, including Biden’s wife, Jill. As president, Biden has never visited Ukraine before. For him, significantly higher ones usually apply Security requirements.

High index value

It is highly symbolic that he is now planning his visit just before the first anniversary – a sign of support for a very important and powerful ally. Over the past few months, the Americans have launched a multi-billion dollar batch of weapons and ammunition in rapid succession. According to the Pentagon, they have From the start of the war Almost military aid $30 billion given or promised. It also includes various heavy weapons systems.

Biden and his administration have pledged to support Ukraine for the long term — as long as it is needed. It was also released by the US government headquarters as a key message for Biden’s visit to Poland. Now he delivered them personally in Kiev.

Putin addresses the nation on Tuesday

Just before Christmas, Selensky made a surprise trip to Washington. But the current images from Kiev are a sign to the outside world, especially in the direction of Moscow. There, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to address the nation on Tuesday.

After a visit to Kiev, he wishes President of the United States A Visit to Poland. On his agenda for Tuesday is talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He also likes to give speeches. According to the White House, Biden plans to meet with the heads of state and government of several Central and Eastern European NATO members on Wednesday. (cpm/SDA/AFP)

