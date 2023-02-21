Shot during filming: Alec Baldwin can score on the court

A shortcoming Alec Baldwin can score on the court Instead of five years in prison, actor Alex Baldwin now faces only 18 months: his lawyers managed to win before the judges. Published February 21, 2023 at 3:32 am

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, 64, has been indicted by the New Mexico Attorney’s Office. Reuters Camerawoman Halina Hutchins was fatally injured while filming the western “Rust” at the Santa Fe Film Ranch in October 2021. Getty Images for SAGindie Baldwin, who served as the lead actor and producer on the film, was rehearsing with a gun for a scene when a scene exploded. AFP Investigation revealed that Colt had a real bullet. Baldwin has always denied responsibility for the fatal crash. AFP

After Allegation against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin The actor had a shot at shooting a camerawoman on a western shoot. After an appeal by Baldwin’s lawyers, prosecutors dropped a charge, a prosecutor’s spokesman said Monday (local time). If convicted, this would result in a significantly shorter prison term for the 64-year-old.

The actor’s attorneys challenged the aggravating circumstance, which could have sentenced Baldwin to up to five years in prison. According to the 64-year-old’s attorneys, the law, which originated in New Mexico, was not in effect at the time of the crime. Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges to avoid further “distractions” from Baldwin and his lawyers.

Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, he now faces up to 18 months in prison.

The actor had October 21, 2021 during the film rehearsal Accidentally shot 42-year-old Halina Hutchins with a Colt .45 for a low-budget western Rust in New Mexico. Director Joel Sosa was seriously injured in the shooting. The revolver was accidentally loaded with a live bullet by gunman Hannah Gutierrez-Reid. He is also charged with negligent homicide.

The deadly incident sparked outrage and debate over the use of real guns on film sets. After the fatal shooting, there were media reports of lax security measures during the western shoot.

