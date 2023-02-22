Steep charges: Judge extends Andrew Tates’ prison term

Big accusations Judge Andrew extended Tate’s custody Former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate has been in prison since December 2022. He is there for the time being – on the other hand, he continues to protest his innocence. Updated February 22, 2023 at 6:11 am

Andrew Tate is suspected of human trafficking and rape. He is being held in custody in Romania while the public prosecutor’s office continues its investigation. via REUTERS Muslim women tell how their ex-partners or male relatives are affected by the date. via REUTERS The controversial influencer is photographed with a copy of the Koran on his way to a court hearing on January 26, 2023. He said that he had converted to Islam last October. via REUTERS Jawad Hashmi, an Islamic scholar at Harvard University, believes Andrew Tate has found an easily persuasive audience among young Muslims. via REUTERS Many of these men struggled with their identity because they felt socially and financially excluded from Islamophobia and racism. AFP

Andrew Tate and his brother have been charged with human trafficking, rape and establishing a criminal organization.

They have been in custody since late December last year.

The court again extended the remand for 30 days.

Pre-trial detention would have expired on February 27, and Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan could have been released. However, the court in Romania, where the British-American influencers Arrested in December 2022, sees it differently. As the “Guardian” reported, the detention was again extended to 30 days. In Romania, prosecutors can hold suspects in pretrial detention for up to 180 days.

Only in early February Tate lost an appeal against his pre-trial detention in Romania and had to remain in prison. Ramona Polla, spokeswoman for the Agency for Combating Organized Crime, said at the time that an appeals court in Bucharest rejected Tate’s request. On January 20, he had appealed against the judge’s decision to extend his detention for a second time by 30 days.

Tate, 36, and her younger brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on December 29 on suspicion of international human trafficking and rape. Tate and his brother maintain their innocence. According to influence the truth will soon come to light.

Two Romanian women arrested in December in the same case have since been placed under house arrest.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(DBA)