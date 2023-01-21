US: Ukraine must abandon Pakmut – and plan attack

America has a say in how to proceed with the war in Ukraine. A spring attack should be prepared and not focus on Bagmut.

1/5 U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Buckmutt was not critical to Ukraine.

According to a top US official, Ukraine should not commit to defending the eastern Ukrainian city of Bagmut, but use the time to prepare a counterattack against Russian troops.

A government official said on Friday that the focus on protecting the buckwheat is preventing Ukraine from focusing on the more important task of preparing a spring offensive.

Russia has an advantage in Bagmut

In the long run, Russia would have an advantage in the Battle of Pakmut due to the numerical superiority of its troops and artillery resources. However, the US official said that Russia’s capture of the city would not represent a significant change in the war, as Ukrainian troops would be able to retreat to well-defended positions.

Olena Selenska am WEF: “Everyone in Ukraine fears for their lives”( 00:39 )

Instead of sacrificing soldiers and munitions in the fight for a strategically unimportant target, the US government is advising Ukraine to reorganize its troops and send a sophisticated and heavily armed force to attack the south of the country using US-led training programs. can

The US could provide weapons for a spring offensive

A government representative said that weapons suitable for a spring offensive, including several hundred armored vehicles, are now being sent to Ukraine in the past few days alone.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby echoed the same sentiment. The notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner is currently “throwing its fighters into a meat grinder” to capture Pakmut and the neighboring town of Soledor, he said on Friday.

However, the capture of the two cities by Russian troops will not decisively change the “dynamics on the battlefield”. Ukraine will not suddenly back down if it loses Pachmut, Kirby said.

The BND was worried about high losses

According to a report by the news magazine “Spiegel”, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is concerned about the heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian army in the Battle of Pakmut.

He referred to information the BND had given security politicians in the Bundestag in a secret meeting. Accordingly, the Ukrainian army is currently losing three-digit soldiers every day in the battle with the Russian invaders for the city. (AFP/euc)