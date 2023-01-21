January 21, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

US: Ukraine must abandon Pakmut – and plan attack

Terence Abbott 35 mins ago 2 min read

Now America is meddling in war plans

Ukraine should abandon Bachmut – and plan an attack

America has a say in how to proceed with the war in Ukraine. A spring attack should be prepared and not focus on Bagmut.

Posted: 4:42 am

|

Updated: 8:25 am

1/5

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Buckmutt was not critical to Ukraine.

According to a top US official, Ukraine should not commit to defending the eastern Ukrainian city of Bagmut, but use the time to prepare a counterattack against Russian troops.

A government official said on Friday that the focus on protecting the buckwheat is preventing Ukraine from focusing on the more important task of preparing a spring offensive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The defense official makes serious allegations against the WEF

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

President Vucic was furious with the Wagner group over the recruiting video

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Anti-aircraft system at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

US: Ukraine must abandon Pakmut – and plan attack

35 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The defense official makes serious allegations against the WEF

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

President Vucic was furious with the Wagner group over the recruiting video

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Anti-aircraft system at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow

1 day ago Terence Abbott