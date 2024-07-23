July 23, 2024

Gang rape in Paris: Australian woman takes refuge in kebab shop

Collective rapeThe victim (25) flees into a kebab shop and then the accused comes inside

An Australian tourist was raped in Paris. After she escapes to a kebab shop, one of the criminals appears there.

An Australian tourist was raped before fleeing inside a kebab shop in Paris.

  • An Australian tourist was gang-raped in Paris.

  • The woman took refuge in a kebab shop, where one of the perpetrators later appeared.

  • The Paris Crime Branch is investigating and looking for the culprits.

Australian tourist gang-raped in Paris: CCTV footage shows the 25-year-old taking refuge in a kebab shop with torn clothes on Saturday night. The sobbing victim was initially comforted by customers and staff at the store, with one offering the woman a glass of water. But at that moment one of her tormentors enters the shop.

The camera footage is shocking: the victim is comforted by customers before one of the criminals enters the kebab shop.

The woman was partying with colleagues at bars and clubs around the Moulin Rouge Cabaret in the 18th arrondissement before a group of five approached her, the Daily Mail reported. The victim later told police that the “African-looking” men assaulted and raped her before fleeing to the Dounia kebab shop on Boulevard de Clichy.

One of the criminals enters the shop

Footage shows a man entering the kebab shop as staff and other guests at the shop look after her, while the woman gestures to indicate that she is a member of the group that attacked her moments earlier.

“She couldn’t stop crying.”

the witness

The accused stopped at the shop before approaching the woman and tapping her on the shoulder. When the store owner and a customer confronted him, a physical altercation ensued and the assailant fled. Soon the police arrived and took the woman to the hospital. He was due to fly back to Australia on Sunday.

The criminals are absconding

The owner of the kebab shop told Seven News that the victim was distracted. Not a word of French was spoken. She was wearing her dress backwards and it was somewhat torn. “She couldn’t stop crying,” the witness said.

The Paris Crime Branch has registered a case and is looking for the culprits.

