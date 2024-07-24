These are the worst shoes you can do for your feet

In summer, many people wear flip-flops, open-heel shoes, or strappy sandals. However, according to podiatrists, you won’t be doing your feet any favors in the long run.

Swap tight sneakers for airy sandals and flip-flops, how liberating the feet can be. But not all summer shoes are good for your feet.

Plastic flip flops

Trendy flip-flops are practical for the beach or the pool, but not every day, podiatrist Zoran Vucinic from Bodovita explains to us: “Flip-flops are not good shoes! We try to carry the shoe with us when we walk because they don’t offer any support. Due to this grasping motion of the toes, the gait is not healthy and normal. Thin pads can also cause irritation and blisters between the toes. “If you want to wear flip-flops on the beach, you can do it without any problem. “But I wouldn’t recommend it for a walk,” says the expert.

Jelly shoes and Crocs

The colorful jelly shoes you know from your childhood are back – and given a glamorous makeover by luxury brand The Row. According to Dr. However, they’re a bad choice for your feet in the long run, according to Leslie Robinson of Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. “Jelly shoes are made of PVC, a non-breathable material,” the podiatrist explains to HuffPost. “You sweat a lot in these shoes, which can lead to blisters and even athlete’s foot,” says Robinson.

The expert is not a fan of other plastic shoes, depending on the color, such as Crocs, such shoes can heat up and cause skin irritation and chafing. “I don’t have anything against Crocs. They don’t offer much support — to me, they’re like sandals,” Dr. Chandler Hubbard of the Foot and Ankle Center at Western University of Health Sciences told HuffPost.

Ballerinas

We asked Joran Vucinic which shoe model he recommends against from a podiatry perspective for summer. “Ballerinas are the worst shoes,” she says. “Usually they’re bought too small, and they bend in the front enough to crush your toes. Many people find them comfortable, but they are worse than heels. According to experts, they stimulate pressure points in the hallux, toenails and toes. “They usually have very thin soles, which leads to extra pressure from the ground. Walking barefoot is healthy, but not on asphalt.

What about walking barefoot? Despite the temptation to go barefoot in the summer, Dr. Chandler Hubbard of the Foot and Ankle Center at Western University of Health Sciences told HuffPost: “Walking barefoot can lead to a variety of foot injuries. We often see burns or broken glass injuries from hot asphalt. He recommends always wearing shoes to protect your feet and provide adequate support. However, walking barefoot in nature activates your muscles and improves your posture.

Gladiator sandals

They may look chic, but they are not for everyone. “If you have swollen ankles, these sandals are not for you,” explains Robinson. The pads can dig into your skin and cause itchiness, especially in the evening: “That’s when your feet are at their biggest.” If you like sandals, the expert says, you should choose more comfortable models like Birkenstock.

Model Blanca Padilla wears lace-up sandals for Fashion Week. imago/Runway Manhattan

Shoes with free heel

“When the back of the heel is open, your foot has to grip more, which can lead to repetitive strain and pain in the heel ligament,” says Robinson. It also increases the risk of ankle sprains and provides little shock absorption, which can lead to pain in the ball of the foot.

Conclusion: Which Summer Shoes Are Best For You?

You should choose models that provide support and protection to your feet. Often people look for soft shoes because they’re more comfortable, but a hard shoe actually provides more support, says Hubbard. “I would never tell people they can’t wear certain shoes. They should wear what they want, but be aware of potential pain. Experts recommend limiting wear time to two to three hours. So if you are going for a long walk or shopping or sightseeing on the agenda, comfortable sneakers are the best choice.