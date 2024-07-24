Kamala Harris: The secret star of the election campaign is stepdaughter

Ella Mhoff attracts young women with her unique style and political commitment. This could help her stepmother Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Kamala Harris’ adopted daughter, Ella Emhoff, became known for appearing at Biden’s inauguration in 2020, and has been considered a woman ever since.

She lives as an artist and model in New York and primarily shares her knitting creations on Instagram, making her especially popular with Generation Z.

With her feminist approach and commitment to diversity, she could help make Kamala Harris better known among young voters.

About three and a half years ago, Ella Emhoff, 25, the adopted daughter of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, first caused a stir. Now he can help Democrats win votes among Gen Z.

In terms of fashion, Biden’s 2020 inauguration is a very sad event. He provided a bright spot among all the gray and plain clothes. She sent fashion fans into a frenzy with Miu Miu’s checked coat embellished with crystals on the shoulders. Overnight she became a woman.

Ella Emhoff at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2020. Good pictures

Ella Emhoff loves to knit

Shortly after, he invited Anna Wintour to the Met Gala. However, the American mainly shares her knitting creations on her Instagram account. Even though she works as a model, she only posts her photos from time to time. However, he is currently stealing the show from Kamal among the younger generation.

Gen Z celebrates Ella for her crazy looks and creativity. Ella lives the life of an artist in New York, specifically in the Bushwick district. It is located in the north of Brooklyn and is known for its street art and great clubs. Ella graduated from New York’s Parsons School of Design.

Ella Mhoff: Kamala Harris’ Mouthpiece for Young Women?

Her feminism has won her many admirers. Ella opens up about her concerns about modeling because the industry “focuses so much on you and your body.” She has tattoos, armpit hair and a monobrow and therefore does not fit the classic ideal of beauty.

Emhoff is also politically active. The topic of diversity is very important to her. Among other things, she raises money for black transgender people in need with the group “For the Gworls”. Her dad, attorney Doug Emhoff, and Kamala certainly had influence. Ella once told the New York Times that there were heated discussions at the dinner table.

With her huge fan base of mostly young women (over 300,000 people follow Ella on Insta), the 25-year-old definitely has the power to make Kamal popular among this group. She seems to know this. On Monday, the designer retweeted a post by singer Charli XCX, 31, in which she called Kamal a “brat.” Charlie popularized the phrase with his album of the same name. This word is mainly used by women and should be understood as a compliment. It means he is shy, cheeky, self-confident and confused. “Got Charli XCX,” Emhoff wrote in a post on X.