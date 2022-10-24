October 24, 2022

Clinging to the ground, climate activists complain about treatment

Terence Abbott 44 mins ago 2 min read

No light, no heat, no toilet bowl

Car dealer has climate activists glued to the ground

Climate activists glued themselves to the floor of a car dealership in Germany. At the end of the day, the Porsche dealer quickly turned off the lights and heat. They were also denied a bowl for relief.

Academics register themselves on the site of a Porsche dealership in Wolfsburg, Germany as climate activists.

Climate activists certainly plan differently. Members of the Scientist Rebel group registered themselves on the floor of a Porsche showroom in Wolfsburg, Germany last week. But when the car dealer’s employees finished work, they turned off the lights and heat — trapping the educators in a dark, cold room.

Staff also refused activists’ requests for “a bowl to urinate and defecate”, as trapped scientist Gianluca Grimalda later fumed on Twitter.

