Clinging to the ground, climate activists complain about treatment

Climate activists glued themselves to the floor of a car dealership in Germany. At the end of the day, the Porsche dealer quickly turned off the lights and heat. They were also denied a bowl for relief.

1/5 Academics register themselves on the site of a Porsche dealership in Wolfsburg, Germany as climate activists.

Climate activists certainly plan differently. Members of the Scientist Rebel group registered themselves on the floor of a Porsche showroom in Wolfsburg, Germany last week. But when the car dealer’s employees finished work, they turned off the lights and heat — trapping the educators in a dark, cold room.

Staff also refused activists’ requests for “a bowl to urinate and defecate”, as trapped scientist Gianluca Grimalda later fumed on Twitter.

Some of the protesters went on hunger strike to protest the neglect – including Grimalda, who lectures at the Kiel Institute for the Global Economy.

Possibly a “life-threatening” injury

After a 42-hour standoff, police freed the activists from their predicament — and arrested them. Instead of debating the Department of Transport’s decarbonisation claims, the car dealer called the police, Grimalda complained on Twitter.

He may have injured himself during the “rather painful” operation, which had a “practically sleepless night”. His arm was severely swollen: “Doctors discovered that my arm had developed life-threatening blood clots.”

He was advised to be shifted to hospital immediately. There she continued her hunger strike, while activists online received support but also ridicule and malice. One Twitter user wrote to Grimalda: “They wanted to do decarbonisation and the car dealer felt compelled to turn off the heat. Seems reasonable for the dealer to take you seriously.” (case)