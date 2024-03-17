Strengthen digestion: You can do it with these tips

A strong digestion is central to your well-being. And supporting them is not that difficult. We have tips.

Good digestion is important to your health – and can be strengthened with the right diet.

It works constantly and without you doing anything: your digestion. But that doesn't mean you can't do anything for them! Digestion is a complex process that plays an important role in your health and well-being.

Various functions of digestion

On the one hand, it helps in the absorption and transformation of food, thereby obtaining essential nutrients. But the digestive tract produces hormones, filters pollutants and protects us from pathogens.

If your digestion is disturbed, it can lead to a variety of problems: from discomfort, bloating and abdominal pain to more serious conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or nutritional deficiencies. To prevent this from happening, you can support your digestion every day.

A diet rich in fiber and varied

Fiber plays an important role in healthy digestion. Because they promote bowel movements and ensure that your stools are soft and easy to pass through the intestines. studies Consuming a variety of foods rich in fiber, such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruits, has been shown to improve digestive function.

Drink enough

Water is important for good digestion because it helps move food through the digestive tract and improves nutrient absorption. Excess fluid can lead to constipation and other digestive problems.

Drinking enough water—preferably water—will support your digestion.

Probiotics and prebiotic foods

Probiotics are live microorganisms that improve the balance of microbes and thus support digestion. Incorporate probiotic foods—those containing lactic acid—like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut or kimchi into your diet. Be sure to regularly eat prebiotic foods that “feed” these good bacteria—such as asparagus, chicory, parsnips, and onions.

Bitter stuff

Bitter foods promote digestion in the mouth because they stimulate the salivary glands. But they stimulate fat metabolism in the liver and activate the gallbladder and pancreas – all vital organs when it comes to optimally digesting food. Foods such as endive, olives, rocket, grapefruit, dandelion, ginger and artichoke contain valuable bitter substances.

Bitter foods—for example, from grapefruit—stimulate your digestion.

Exercise and stress management

Moderate exercise stimulates bowel function and can help reduce digestive problems such as constipation – which shows one study. But it's not just exercise, recovery is important, because stress can have a negative impact on digestion, as it increases the production of stomach acid and negatively affects bowel movements. Meditation, yoga and breathing exercises are not only good for your soul but also for your digestion.

