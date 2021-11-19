US President Joe Biden – Somewhat Successful to His Billion Dollar Package – Harris briefly served as US President

– Somewhat successful for his billion-dollar package – Harris has been president of the United States for some time After a very long hanging game, the US House of Representatives has decided on another important domestic political plan of President Biden. It had to be subjected to a colonoscopy and briefly handed over his official duties.

The Congressional Chamber passed a trillion-dollar package on Friday with a narrow majority of Democrats investing in social and climate protection. The approval of the US Senate, the second House of Congress, is still pending. It is questionable whether the 2000-page Legislative Assembly collection will be available in the same way. There should be more changes.

The referendum in the House of Representatives is another important step for Biden. The president has been in private talks with party colleagues for months to overcome opposition within his own ranks to his investment plans, to adjust the different positions of party factions and to regulate a majority in Congress. At least he was able to do it in the House of Representatives.

Biden said the successful referendum was “another giant step” in implementing his plan to strengthen and modernize the US economy. The program creates jobs, makes America more competitive and helps the middle class. Biden said he hopes to get Senate approval soon.

It does not tolerate democratic deviations

First, Biden was targeting a $ 3.5 trillion social and climate investment package. Moderate Democrats, however, opposed such high spending and forced the president to abandon parts of his plans in difficult negotiations. He eventually halved the package to $ 1.75 trillion. Reunions took place in the House of Representatives.

What the final version will look like is the subject of negotiations in the Senate, where Democrats have only a slim majority and will not allow any deviation from their own ranks. However, Democratic personal senators have, above all, pointed out that Joe Mansin of West Virginia still needs debate.

Money for family and climate

Among other things, the package provides for the reduction of childcare costs for many families in the country, and in some cases being fully taken over by the government, as well as tax breaks and health care for families. Services need to be expanded. In addition, more than $ 500 billion has been set aside for the fight against climate change, including investments in renewable energy and tax breaks for the purchase of electric cars.

Recently, Democrats in the House of Representatives have reassembled a number of issues, including paying family time after childbirth or caring for relatives. The plan – something close to the heart of left-wing Democrats – could fall back into the Senate in the face of opposition from moderate party colleagues. This package is to be financed by tax increases for corporations and higher earners and more consistent tax collection.

McCarthys Redemarathon

The vote on the assembly package was originally scheduled for Thursday evening. House Minority Republican leader Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote with an eight-hour speech marathon. He used the debate with the president and the Democrats for a common solution. McCarthy accused them of corrupting the country with their policies.

Two weeks ago, Congress passed another major plan of the President: a major investment plan to modernize the country’s infrastructure. About $ 550 billion in new investments in infrastructure are planned over the next few years. In total – including previously budgeted funds – the package is worth over a trillion US dollars.

A violent controversy among Biden’s Democrats over the second social and climate package has long halted infrastructure projects. Fierce fighting between leftists and moderates within the party has dominated the public debate on key projects in recent months. Biden’s government is now trying hard to convince citizens how it will benefit from the program – and is facing a referendum collapse. Both packages are central projects in Python.

Who served briefly as President of the United States

Due to a colonoscopy under anesthesia, Biden handed over the official business to Vice President Kamala Harris within an hour and a half. The 57-year-old vice president briefly became the interim president of the United States – and the first woman to hold the presidency in American history. For a time he was commander-in-chief of the US Armed Forces and the country’s mistress of nuclear weapons.

Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki spoke about the “routine” check on Friday, the day before the president’s 79th birthday. “In accordance with the procedure laid down in the Constitution, President Biden will hand over power to the Vice President for a short period of unconsciousness.”

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution states that if the President dies or is temporarily unable to do so, the Vice President must assume responsibility.

Section 3 of the additional article states: “If the President sends a written notice to the pro-Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives that he is incapable of exercising the powers and duties of his office. Written notice, if the content is contradictory, these powers and duties will be exercised by the Vice President as the current President.

Biden wrote such letters on Friday to Senate Executive Chairman Patrick Leahy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The first letters, according to which he can not temporarily do official business – then letters, after which he can do again (see picture).

Historical role models – Trump and the 25th Amendment

This practice has been used many times throughout history. In 1985, then-President Ronald Reagan handed over his powers to Vice President George W. Bush for a few hours due to cancer surgery. George W. Bush’s son. When Bush was president in 2002 and 2007, he transferred power for colonoscopy through anesthesia to his deputy, Dick Cheney.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump is said to have undergone a colonoscopy in 2019, according to a recent book by his former spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. He reportedly refused anesthesia because he considered it a sign of “weakness” that he should not hand over official duties to his deputy Mike Pence.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution was cited at the beginning of the year in connection with Trump for a different reason – that is, after the January 6 attack on Capitol by ardent supporters of the elected president. As a result, speculation arose that Trump might be overthrown by his own Benz-led government.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment formed the basis for this. It says the vice president and a majority of the cabinet can declare Congress incapacitated. But that never happened. Trump’s term finally ended on January 20 with Biden’s inauguration.

Biden turns 79 on Saturday

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, arrived at Walter Reed Military Hospital Friday morning outside the gates of the capital, Washington. Initially, the White House only talked about the “annual regular election.” Zaki later said that even the oldest president in American history would have a “routine colonoscopy.”

Hospital visits were not listed on Pitton’s daily schedule released the previous evening. The White House wanted to submit a written summary of the test results during the day.

U.S. presidents routinely undergo medical examinations at Walter Reed Military Hospital. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was also treated at the prestigious clinic for his corona disease.

Targeting the 2024 candidacy

By the end of 2019, Biden had submitted a medical certificate certifying that he was in good health. At the time, the former vice president was still running for his Democratic presidency. Biden does not smoke, drink or exercise. In late September, he was vaccinated with a booster vaccine against the corona virus.

Biden is considering running for re-election to the presidency in the 2024 election.

