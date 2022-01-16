Pacific eruption – How is Tonga after the tsunami?

– How is Tonga after the tsunami? A massive eruption of an underwater volcano has triggered waves in the Pacific. It is not yet clear how severely this hit the island state. Thomas Hahn, Tokyo, David Fiber, Bangkok and Oliver Clausen

A tsunami alert has been issued for a volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean. Video: Tamidia

The A massive eruption from a submarine volcano near the island nation of Tonga has unleashed waves across much of the Pacific Ocean.. They are recorded not only in Tonga but also in New Zealand, Japan and Fiji. Flooding in Santa Cruz, California is also said to be the cause of the explosion.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) has now clarified everything and the Japanese Meteorological Agency has lifted a previous tsunami alert. However, it is not yet fully known what damage the underwater earthquake in Tonga caused.

According to the Australian Meteorological Service, the wave that hit the archipelago’s capital, Nuku’alofa, was about 120 centimeters high. The British BBC reported that water had flown through a church and several houses in Nuku’alofa, citing images from social media. Also, residents in particularly low-lying areas tried to protect themselves from the tsunami by their cars. According to media reports, King Tubo VI of Tonga. Brought safely from the royal palace.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is “deeply concerned”. The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to assist at any time. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeted: “The United States is ready to extend support to our Pacific neighbors.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacintha Artern told a news conference about 2,400 kilometers south of the archipelago. “We know very little about it,” he said. Tonga was covered in volcanic dust as a result of the volcanic eruption, and communication with the South Pacific island kingdom was blocked due to cable damage under the sea. There was a massive power outage on the island and the cell phones only worked occasionally.

However, it is clear that the tsunami hit the capital of Tonga “seriously”. Boats and boulders washed ashore and damaged buildings. The New Zealand Army will try to launch a surveillance aircraft on Monday. Flying is currently unsafe as ash is found at an altitude of about 20 kilometers.

Spectacular satellite images show the magnitude of the volcanic eruption in the Pacific. (January 15, 2022) Photo: Keystone

Tonga is located in what is known as the Ring of Fire, which forms 40,000 kilometers in a circle around the Pacific Lake District and contains 450 spitting craters, 75 percent of all known volcanoes worldwide. Tectonic plates pushing the Pacific Ocean plate towards the interior of the Earth. There the rock heats up and turns into magma.

Named Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai, the volcano has been active since December. It is located about 30 kilometers southeast of Fonfou Island in Tonga, also known as Falcon Island. The eruption on Saturday was so violent that the quake was felt 800 kilometers off the Fiji Islands. A wave came there and the ashes fell.

“What we call what happens there is what we call a pretomomatic explosion. When magma encounters a lot of water, the resulting vapor is a thousand times larger than water and triggers massive pressure waves,” explains Tim Yilmas, a volcanologist from Munich.

In Japan, the Hanga Tonga volcano erupted, triggering the first tsunami alert since 2016. The meteorological agency in Tokyo initially had no worries, as the underwater volcano is about 8,000 kilometers south. But that changed early Sunday morning. It said the tsunami could be up to three meters high off the coast of Japan. According to the Office of Fire and Disaster Management, 210,000 people have been asked to leave their homes and move to higher ground. Fukushima immediately came to mind in Japan Many of those called to safety on Sunday morning experienced a devastating tsunami on March 11, 2011. Thus the waves rose to a height of 40.5 meters. 20,000 died in Fukushima, Iowa and Miyagi provinces. A giant wave triggered a meltdown at three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear power plant. It was a tragedy even for Japan, which is accustomed to earthquakes. That is why when the Meteorological Center issued a tsunami alert no one underestimated the risk. At midnight, people rushed to identified escape spots.

The relief must have been greater when the waves were relatively low. Amami-Oshima Island is 1.20 meters south of the Japanese island chain and Guji city is 1.10 meters in Iwat. In most places the waves stay below one meter. Some boats capsized in the provinces of Cochin and Tokushima. No serious injuries were reported until Sunday evening. Nevertheless, tonight set a sign: in Japan, nature can strike at any time. Intense ash discharge Earthquakes and tsunamis are common around the Pacific Lake District, and full tectonics are constantly in motion. Like the tsunami in the Indian Ocean that devastated many islands from Thailand to the Philippines in 2004, the Fukushima disaster was the result of tectonic activity. Volcanologist Tim Yilmas explains that Hanga-Tonga erupted in 1912, 1937, 1988 and most recently in 2014. Undersea eruptions often produce only mud, but this time in 2010 there was an intense ash eruption similar to the Eyjafjallajökull volcano that paralyzed air traffic in Europe. “As the supply chains are disrupted, ash not only makes kiwi more expensive in the supermarket, but also leads to acid rain, which can destroy agriculture and cause lung damage,” says Yilmas. A natural disaster occurred just over a month ago in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Chemro erupts in Java, Indonesia; More than 30 were killed. It is not yet clear how many people died in the Hanga-Tonga eruption. In 2014, during the last eruption, an underwater volcano formed a new island. “Normally, such islands would be quickly eroded by the sea, but they seem to be staying afloat and increasing due to the new eruption,” explains volcanologist Yilmas. Now the plants grow there and the birds build nests. New life emerges from black ash.

Did you find the error?Report now.