Judicial reform in Israel: Country descends into chaos – Netanyahu under pressure

– Israel plunges into chaos – Netanyahu postpones controversial judicial reform Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets, paralyzing public life. Now the Prime Minister has shelved his controversial reform.

Controversial judicial reform: Thousands protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans. Video: Thmedia

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Ghir has announced that he will postpone the controversial judicial reform of the right-wing religious government in Israel. A spokesman said on Monday that he had agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone it until after the parliamentary recess at the end of July. In return, a “National Guard” would be set up under the leadership of a far-right minister. What this means in concrete terms is not initially clear.

Before that, there were scenes the likes of which Israel had never seen before. Within a short time, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the country to protest the dismissal of a high-ranking government minister.

The Israeli embassy in Bern is closed. He is participating in a general strike against judicial reform planned by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. “Until further notice, no consular services will be provided,” the press service of the Israeli embassy in Bern told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Israeli mission to the United Nations in Geneva was also closed “until further notice,” as announced on Twitter. Diplomats have been instructed to suspend all ongoing activities and meetings. Other Israeli embassies around the world, including in Rome and Washington, issued similar messages, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos. See also How Long Do Boosters Defend Against Omigrans? Israel’s largest union, the Histadrut, earlier ordered all government employees, including those in the diplomatic service, to go on strike. (SDA)

Scores of shops and Israeli embassies were closed on Monday, and a flight took off from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv – there was a general strike. The backdrop is plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government, which are specifically aimed at weakening the country’s judicial system. Massive protests against the project have been going on for almost three months. Now they have reached a temporary peak.

Protests continued on Monday: people protested in Tel Aviv. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, everything will be alright,” reads the poster. Photo: AFP

The Last Drop

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed this Defense Minister Jove Gallant was sacked The firing took place on Sunday evening. Galant has previously called for talks with critics and halted controversial plans for judicial reform, warning of threats to Israel’s security.

Israel’s right-wing religious government has been pushing the reform with all its might for weeks. The Supreme Court accuses the coalition of excessive interference in political decisions around Netanyahu. For example, in the future, Parliament can overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority. Also, there is going to be a change in the system of appointing judges. Critics see separation of powers as a danger, and some warn against the intrusion of authoritarianism.

Herzog appeals to the government

President Isaac Herzog called for the government to surrender. “For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I urge you to suspend the law immediately,” he said in the morning. People are very scared.

Burning materials, blocked streets: Thousands protest in Tel Aviv. Photo: Yehuda Bergstein (Keystone)

Despite the protests, a key aspect of the controversial reform was the lifting of another ban in the morning. Parliament’s Judiciary Committee has approved the text of the law to change the composition of the Judiciary Committee. Meanwhile, the draft was sent to the plenary for final reading. A change in the law would give the government majority power and considerable influence over the appointment of judges.

Air traffic has been suspended due to general strike

The anger of many who fear democracy in Israel erupted in the streets on Monday. According to media reports, tens of thousands of people gathered in front of Parliament, protesting Gallant’s impeachment and the government’s plans. Rallies were also held in other cities.

In the wake of the general strike, air traffic was also significantly disrupted. The labor union at Ben Gurion International Airport announced the suspension of departures. Tens of thousands of passengers were affected by the decision. The umbrella organization of trade unions in Israel had previously called for a general strike to stop the “madness”.

Nothing was working at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Monday. Photo: AFP

Elsewhere many workers followed the call of the Histadrut, an umbrella organization with around 800,000 members. Many shopping centers and universities are closed in the country. High-tech companies also joined. The dynamic start-up scene is considered the most important driver of the Israeli economy. Hospitals were also affected by the protest. They worked in lean shifts.

Freezing the plans could now jeopardize the right-wing religious coalition’s continued existence. Several ministers have reportedly announced they will resign if Netanyahu stalls judicial reform or deviates from the planned course.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smodrich has already called for counter-protests on Twitter. “Come to Jerusalem. (…) We are the majority, let us raise our voice. We will not allow them to steal our voice and our state,” Smodrich said in a video circulated on Twitter on Monday.

International Review

The project also drew considerable international criticism. Even the US government, Israel’s most important ally, was “deeply concerned” in a statement: Given the planned “fundamental changes in the democratic system”, the White House strongly called on the Israeli leadership to “find a compromise as soon as possible”.

Controversial judicial reform in Israel

SDA/AFP/fal/Oil

