Corona was injured by warning shots at the demo in the Netherlands

Police fired warning shots at a violent corona demo in Rotterdam. There were injuries.
Briefly essentials
- In Rotterdam, Corona protesters set fire and set off firecrackers.
- The police retaliated with caution.
- Thus causing injuries.
At the center, hundreds of people protested Friday evening against the threat of corona operations. The unregistered rally intensified and ended in violent riots.
Pedestrians and streets were set on fire, police cars were set on fire, others were damaged, and supplies were thrown at police officers and firefighters. I was able to see the burning flames in the pictures of the NOS broadcaster. Chairs were thrown and trash cans were dumped on the street. A patrol car caught fire and police officers are being chased across the city, media reports said.
போலீசார் பெரும் படையணி மற்றும் தண்ணீர் பீரங்கி மூலம் அமைதியை நிலைநாட்ட முயன்றனர். She fired several warning bombs and other shots. In this connection, the police said that there were injuries.
The mayor issued an emergency law prohibiting people from staying at the scene of the riot, at the main train station and at another station. According to Dutch Railways, train services to and from Rotterdam have been suspended due to the unrest.
Because in the Netherlands Increasing number of corona infections Partial locking back from last weekend. Under current rules, shops for everyday needs, such as bars, restaurants and supermarkets, must close at 8 pm and other stores at 6 pm. Citizens will only be allowed to meet a maximum of four people in their apartment, and staff will be required to work from home if possible.
More on the topic:
More Stories
US President Joe Biden – Somewhat Successful to His Billion Dollar Package – Harris briefly served as US President
Displacement in Belarus – Settlement camps on the Belarusian-Polish border destroyed – News
Kindergartens worry