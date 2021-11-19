Displacement in Belarus – Settlement camps on the Belarusian-Polish border destroyed – News

According to Belarusian border guards, a temporary camp for migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border was destroyed at the Kuznica-Brusky crossing.

A spokesman for the authority said immigrants would no longer be allowed in the green area inside Polish border forts.

Immigrants are now being housed at a nearby logistics center.

The vaccination center is scheduled to operate there on Friday, after the first Govt case was reported at the emergency room the previous day. A Chinese vaccine administration is planned.

In the morning, the Belarusian media affiliated with the state re-released videos from the logistics hall, which now contained almost all the people who had camped in the jungle. In the emergency room, adults and children hid in cushions on the floor. Accordingly, food was distributed before the building.

Dangerous humanitarian situation

As many wet and frozen people took refuge there, the migrants got a second base.

Children and human rights organizations have appealed to the EU Commission to protect the rights of migrants outside the EU’s borders. Twenty-seven organizations have called for the immediate evacuation of people living on the border with Belarus and for access to constitutional asylum procedures, according to a ProAsil message in Berlin on the eve of International Children’s Day on November 20.

They also demanded immediate access to the border area by humanitarian organizations to take care of the people in need there.

Putin speaks to Lukashenko

Ruler Alexander Lukashenko called Russian President Vladimir Putin again. The Kremlin in Moscow announced that it was about Lukashenko’s phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Twice this week he spoke with President Lukashenko to stress the need for a better humanitarian environment for migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border.

See also Greta Dunberg now lives in her own apartment London and Tallinn send soldiers

Open the box

Close the box



The British government wants to send more troops to Poland to support the country in the migration crisis on its border with Belarus. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC they would send pioneers to provide technical support. About 100 soldiers were said to have been stopped from Defense Ministry circles in London. The details of this action have not yet been determined and approved by Parliament. Estonia also supports Poland. The Baltic EU will send about 100 members of its armed forces to Warsaw at the request of the government. Among them are pioneers and military police, Estonian Defense Minister Colla Lonet Tallinn said. Therefore, the divisions include regular soldiers, security guards and compulsors.

Putin and Lukashenko criticized the Polish security forces’ actions against immigrants as “unacceptable and brutal.” Brutal force was used. The Polish side used water cannons on Tuesday to prevent immigrants from crossing the safe border into the European Union.

Fewer border crossings have been recorded within Poland

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that those who tried to cross the border with immigrants from Belarus are registered in Poland more than in previous days. Defense Minister Marius Blaszczyk said there were still personal efforts to travel to Poland on Friday night and join the EU. The groups were much smaller than the last few days, with about a hundred migrants trying to cross the border fence at once. This ensures that the government in Minsk changes its course during the migration crisis.

The Polish government and the EU have accused authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of targeting people from crisis areas to smuggle them into the EU. Polish border guards on Thursday recorded 255 attempts by illegal immigrants to cross the EU’s outer border. Among them were two large groups of 500 and 50 immigrants, the authority announced on Twitter.