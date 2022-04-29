Ukraine war: Putin wants to launch a major mobilization on May 9

On May 9, Russia celebrates 77 years since the end of World War II and its victory over Nazi Germany. For President Vladimir Putin (69), it was also the most important holiday in his country. Since he began his war of aggression in Ukraine, it is suspected that he wants to celebrate a major victory in Ukraine on May 9, and that it is badly needed.

But on this day a victory is not possible, according to experts. The Russian army was so badly affected that it was soon sent to war of aggression.

War analysts fear that Putin will not announce victory in Ukraine on May 9. On the contrary, they think the Kremlin boss has something else on his mind: the beginning of a major offensive, nothing like this in this war.

Not “special military action”, but “war”

This is the conclusion reached by researchers Jack Watling and Nick Reynolds of the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in their report. “Attention” Writes. The analysis says: “May 9 has become the start of a major mobilization from the deadline for victory.” According to Watling and Renault, the reason for the major attack in the summer was obvious: Putin needed time to reach his goals in eastern and southern Ukraine.

According to two war experts, Russian troops will not be able to advance far enough to declare Putin a victory or at least a partial victory by May 9. Therefore, analysts believe that Putin could mobilize a large number of soldiers for a major offensive “on Victory Day”.

Change in course. Previous campaigns may change as well. “It may be the day when the Russian leadership no longer talks about ‘military special action’, but about ‘war’.”

The Russian Foreign Minister has already warned of a third world war

According to experts, war rhetoric is already showing the first signs of a change. According to the Russian military elite, there has been a “long-running” conflict with NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, 72, recently stressed that NATO was waging a “proxy war in Ukraine.” Lavrov warned of the seriousness of World War III.

However, the reason for his statement is not only the pre-existing situation in Ukraine, but also the growing tensions between Russia and the West. “The danger is serious, it is real, it should not be underestimated,” the 72-year-old said in an interview with Russian television shared on Telegram on Monday evening. But he also stressed that his country was working to reduce the risk of nuclear war.

Direct American intervention in the war was soon inevitable

As the “focus” continues, experts from the European Center for Political Analysis (SEBA) are making a similar forecast. According to a statement: “The Russian military believes it is wrong to limit the motives for the war.

“It may be a threatening gesture from the Russians, but it’s true, Putin is really changing course.

Mazar also imagines a dark situation: if the Russians launch a truly unprecedented major offensive, it will have dire consequences for the United States and NATO. If that happens, it will no longer be possible for the United States to intervene directly in the war. (chs)