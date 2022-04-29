April 29, 2022

Ukraine war: Putin wants to launch a major mobilization on May 9

2 hours ago

On May 9, Russia celebrates 77 years since the end of World War II and its victory over Nazi Germany. For President Vladimir Putin (69), it was also the most important holiday in his country. Since he began his war of aggression in Ukraine, it is suspected that he wants to celebrate a major victory in Ukraine on May 9, and that it is badly needed.

But on this day a victory is not possible, according to experts. The Russian army was so badly affected that it was soon sent to war of aggression.

