Russian Rambo turns pages

Artur Smolyaninov is considered the Russian Sylvester Stallone. He even starred in Vladimir Putin’s favorite films. But now he favors the Ukrainians.

1/5 Arthur Smolyaninov is considered the Russian Sylvester Stallone. She starred in one of President Vladimir Putin’s favorite films. He fights bravely for his country as a hero.

What an unexpected plot twist! “Russian Rambo” Artur Smoljaninov (39) seems to have switched sides – and may soon fight shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainians.

Actor Smolyaninov is considered Russia’s Sylvester Stallone (76). He starred in President Vladimir Putin’s (70) favorite films: In “9th Company” (German “The Ninth Company”) he played a brave Russian soldier fighting to the end against Afghanistan. In 1979, Soviet forces occupied the country for about a decade.

Putin: “The film touches the soul”

The war film was so popular that Putin invited the film crew and actors to his home. Also Smolyaninov. There was a special event. According to the Kremlin, Putin spoke privately with film director Fyodor Bondarchuk, 55, and Smolyaninov. According to state news agency RIA Novosti, the Russian ruler was even emotionally agitated. “The film touches the soul,” Putin is quoted as saying.

But now, Smolyaninov says, he, of all people, is ready to join Ukrainians in a war of Russian aggression. “I feel nothing but hatred for Russia. I am ready to kill Russians,” a Russian opposition newspaper quoted him as saying. “Novaja Gazeta”. Without hesitation he also shot and killed a former colleague who was fighting on the side of the Russians. “That’s the only way for me,” said Smolyaninov.

Criminal proceedings were opened

Shortly after these reports were published, the Russian Ministry of Justice classified the actor as an enemy agent. Alexander Pastrykin, 69, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, opened criminal proceedings against him.

Smolyaninov also recorded a song critical of the Kremlin. He has set his own lines on a well-known template from the days of the Soviet Union. Already in the summer he spoke out against the war in Ukraine.

In an interview he said the war was a disaster. For this reason, a Moscow court in October fined him 30,000 rubles, which is about 400 francs. Since then, Smolianino has been in exile, probably in Latvia. (twa)