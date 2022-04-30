April 30, 2022

“Putin loses war in Ukraine”

Terence Abbott

Between 2012 and 2014, Michael McFall, 58, was the US ambassador to Russia. In a tweet he now commented on the conflict in Ukraine. He also shared a clear comment on Twitter about Vladimir Putin (69) and his attack on Ukraine. “Putin lost the war in Ukraine.”

Although he has won a few more battles, he has already lost the war, and he continues.

