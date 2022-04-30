“Putin loses war in Ukraine”

Between 2012 and 2014, Michael McFall, 58, was the US ambassador to Russia. In a tweet he now commented on the conflict in Ukraine. He also shared a clear comment on Twitter about Vladimir Putin (69) and his attack on Ukraine. “Putin lost the war in Ukraine.”

Although he has won a few more battles, he has already lost the war, and he continues.

In the second tweet, McFall continued. The Kremlin leader sought to seize Ukraine and place it under Russian rule because, in his view, the Ukrainians were essentially Russians with an accent. This plan failed.

He wanted to capture the founders of the Azov Regiment

The allegations, which Putin allegedly used as an excuse for the invasion, have not met with significant success.

As the Ukrainian forces were almost ineffective, the Azov Regiment, named after the Sea of ​​Azov, was formed in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. The founders are Andrzej Pletzky, Ole Laszko and Dmitro Kortzinskiz, considered right-wing extremists and nationalists. The regiment is now part of the National Guard, made up of volunteers and not part of the Armed Forces.

Putin wants to do everything he can to capture members of the Azov regiment. But the Russian president did not achieve this goal. Establishing a puppet regime and not destroying the Ukrainian military.

Russia declares complete control of Mariupol

However, Russian troops continue to attack Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian army continued to advance in eastern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian sources, the Kharkiv and Donbass regions were particularly affected. According to Kharkiv Governor Oleg Sinekubo, five people were killed in bomb blasts in and around the city.

The Ukrainian government says it wants to bring civilians to safety on Friday from the besieged Azov-Stall industrial site in Mariupol.

Last week, Russia announced that it had full control over a strategically important port city in southeastern Ukraine, with the exception of steel works. In addition to the Ukrainian soldiers, hundreds of civilians are said to be on the Azov steel complex, which is still under siege.

Putin will stand by nothing

For example, during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (72) there was also strong criticism after the Russian attack on Kiev. Russia’s Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin has “no respect for international law,” a federal spokesman said in Berlin on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, 44, has accused Moscow of seeking to “humiliate” the UN. His employer reports that a Ukrainian journalist from Radio Liberty was killed in the attack.

Russia has confirmed a shelling attack on the Ukrainian capital on Thursday. “High-precision, long-range aerial weapons of the Russian Air Force have destroyed the buildings of the missile and aerospace company Artem in Kiev,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A series of airstrikes hit several substations at Ukrainian railway junctions. This was the first Russian attack on Kiev in almost two weeks. (Bra / AFP)