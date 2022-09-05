Suspects on the run – 10 dead in Canada stabbing attack – News

At least ten people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Another 15 people were injured, police said.

Police in the province of Saskatchewan said two suspects are on the run.

Attacks took place in many places. Police spoke to AP News Agency of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon Village. “We have 13 active crime scenes that we’re investigating,” said police officer Rhonda Blackmore. “So in some of these crime scenes there may not be a dead person, but instead the wounded are not dead.” However, further injuries cannot be ruled out.

Police are searching for two male suspects in the province of Saskatchewan and neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta. “We don’t have any evidence of them traveling to any other province at this time. But since they’re in a vehicle, we can’t be 100% sure where they are right now,” Blackmore said.

The purpose is still unclear

Police were initially unable to provide any information on the motive. “It appears that some of the victims were targeted and some were randomly selected,” Blackmore said. “So at this point it would be very difficult to name a motive.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke on Twitter. “Today’s attacks in Saskatchewan are horrifying and heartbreaking.” Think of those who have lost loved ones and those who are hurt.

Trudeau also writes that the situation is being closely monitored. He urges everyone to follow the latest information from local authorities.