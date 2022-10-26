Ukraine war on news ticker: Russia tests its nukes Stoltenberg to Putin: NATO will not be intimidated

During his unannounced visit to Kiev, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pledged further German support to Ukraine. On the one hand, arms deliveries must continue – especially for German air defense systems that are in high demand in Kyiv – and on the other hand, the twinning of the town must get the war-torn country better in winter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked Germany for supporting his country, which has been attacked by Russia.

UN in New York While the Security Council was privately debating Russia’s accusations that Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty” — meaning nuclear-contaminated — bomb, Ramzan Kadyrov, a prominent Chechen leader in Russia, expressed his anger over the course of the war. Destroy Ukrainian cities. A possible trigger is heavy losses in units controlled by him. For Ukraine, the 245th day of war begins on Wednesday.

Zelensky: Thanks to Germany, appeal to Israel

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its help and asked for more support from Israel. “We will strengthen cooperation with Germany,” he said in his daily video address on Tuesday. Zelensky appealed to the Israeli leadership, which has condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, but not to participate in sanctions against Moscow or supply arms to Kiev in its own security interests. “The sooner peace is achieved in our country thanks to Ukraine’s victory, the less evil Russia can bring to the rest of the Middle East, including its deal with Iran.” The 44-year-old said that the Israeli people have understood that and hope that the country’s leadership will come soon. Iran and Israel are very hostile.

In his speech, Selensky said Steinmeier had to take shelter in an air raid shelter during his visit and learned firsthand the importance of a functioning air defense system. The German air defense system Iris-T is very capable, praised Zelensky. “We’re waiting for systems like this.”

Steinmeier in Ukraine

Steinmeier, who arrived in Kyiv by train on Tuesday morning for his unannounced visit, did not visit the Ukrainian capital alone. Soon after his arrival in Koryukivka, a small town northeast of Kiev, an air raid warning was sounded. Steinmeier had to go to an air raid shelter. “It gave us a particularly impressive understanding of the conditions under which people live here,” he said. Back in Kiev, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko showed him the aftermath of recent Russian airstrikes, including a destroyed house.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) with Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. (October 25, 2022) AFP

In a meeting with Selenski at the end of the trip, Steinmeier pledged continued assistance to Ukraine. Arms are to be delivered, but Berlin wants to help stabilize the electricity grid in Ukraine. Large parts of the electricity and district heating networks have been damaged by Russian rocket attacks. The presidents called for the rapid establishment of German-Ukrainian city twinning to help Ukrainian municipalities in the coming winter.

Kyiv prefers to leave refugees abroad during the winter

Due to war damage to Ukraine’s electricity and heat supplies, the government is asking the men and women who fled not to return until next spring. “If you get the chance, stay and spend the winter abroad!” Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on national television in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kadyrov calls for more toughness against Ukraine

Kadyrov again expressed his dissatisfaction with the course of the war. “We said that we are conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, but a war is already taking place on our territory,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. He is very dissatisfied with this. At the same time he threatened to annihilate Ukraine’s Western allies. Martial law has already been imposed in areas bordering Ukraine, Kadyrov said. “But they continue to shoot at peaceful citizens and civilian objects.” Russia’s response to this was “weak”. In response, Kadyrov demanded that Ukrainian cities be destroyed “so that we can see the distant horizon.”

Badass Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is angry about the course of the war. (archive image) Keystone

Chechen soldiers set themselves on fire

Kadyrov’s displeasure may have been fueled by reports that more than 100 soldiers from Chechnya were hit by artillery in the Russian-occupied Cherson region. This was announced by the Ukrainian Civil Service in an evening situation report. According to several standard reports, Kadyrov’s soldiers were allegedly beaten and buried. The information could not be independently verified.

The ‘Dirty Bomb’ Debate at the UN Security Council

Russia presented its allegations to the UN Security Council that the Ukrainian government wanted to detonate a nuclear bomb. On Tuesday, there was a discussion behind closed doors about the most powerful UN body, Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky announced after the meeting. Further details were not initially known. Despite Western denials, Kyiv maintains that Russia wants to humiliate Moscow with a “dirty” bomb.

What matters on Wednesday

In Ukraine, Kiev troops want to reclaim more territory. Both sides have brought in a number of new players in recent weeks. On the political level, Kyiv is meanwhile turning its attention to Europe: President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in France – a meeting that also deals with security policy issues.