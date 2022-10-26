Half a million Russians have already been drafted

About a month ago, Putin announced partial mobilization to supply supplies to the front. 300,000 to be recruited. But the number is likely to be much higher. This is revealed by the number of sudden marriages.

1/5 Nearly half a million Russians have been openly called up since mobilization was announced. Forced scenes from Moscow in pictures.

Putin’s announcement of the mobilization about a month ago made waves domestically. There were protests and protests by Russians who fled abroad in fear of the front. In addition, unusual searches on Google increased. “How do you break a hand?” and “How do I leave Russia now?” They studied, for example.

Apparently, enough reservations have been drafted now. Kremlin boss Putin said a few days ago that no further mobilization was planned. He sees no need for this in the “foreseeable future”. So far, 222,000 reservists have been called to arms, and the target number of 300,000 will be reached in two weeks.

Kadyrov wants to destroy cities: Putin’s bloodletting threatens to “destroy” again( 01:56 )

But the tally is likely to be much higher – much higher. We are even talking about a million. A look at weddings in recent weeks provides a clue.

Only married persons are entitled to compensation

There has been a massive increase in marriages across Russia since the end of September. Background: In Russian law, conscription is described as a “special circumstance”. Invited men can register the marriage within a day and not have to wait a month – usually happens.

Many of the newlyweds may have been a couple for a long time and may not want to get married. But by draft, man may die in battle. Also widow pension is available only to one wife. That is why many couples still get married quickly Mediazona reported. Numerous videos showing mass marriages between conscripts and their partners are circulating online across Russia.

Ukrainian military expert: “Russia acted unfairly”( 02:05 )

The Russian news portal evaluated data on marriages from 75 out of 85 regions. And says: A total of 492,000 men were mobilized.

This is how the number of people gathered was determined

This is how the portal came to be.

First, journalists used publicly available data in 75 of Russia’s 85 provinces to calculate that 31,000 more marriages than usual took place after mobilization.

According to the 2021 census, 1,800,000 men of military age between the ages of 18 and 49 are in a stable, non-marital relationship in these 75 provinces. Candidates who marry their partners — same-sex marriages are banned in Russia — if they are drafted. Due to poor census records, journalists rounded this number up to two million.

31,000 out of a batch of 2,000,000 is 1.56 percent. According to Mediazona, this percentage is the general mobilization rate. Because there is no reason why it should be different for singles and married people. The exception is fathers of at least four children under the age of 16, which is extremely rare.

Dividing the number of able-bodied men in all 85 provinces of Russia by 1.56 yields 492,000 men.

Another anomaly came to light as journalists broke down even the “excess” marriages – and thus the mobilization rate – even by region, to the extent that this data was available. The poorer regions of eastern Russia, such as Trans-Balkania, Khabarovsk, Buryatia, and the autonomous Jewish regions in the southeast, distributed disproportionately more marching orders than the wealthier western regions. (hey)