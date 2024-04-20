April 20, 2024

The investor claims he was blackmailed out of tens of thousands of euros. Top officials in the country are said to be involved

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 1 min read
German-British businessman Arnulf Damerau, a former consultant to Glencore, is towards Financial Times from one Threatened against him. It is said to be worth several million euros.

According to Tamera, Ukraine's highly corrupt high officials were behind the attempt. They are said to be from the security wing and the presidential administration.

The investor is co-owner of Cosmolat. The company runs online gambling and is one of the country's ten largest taxpayers.

In October 2023, Ukrainian authorities raided Cosmolot and later accused the company of violating gambling laws. Also, 560 million Euros of tax was allegedly evaded. The company's accounts have since been frozen.

According to Arnulf Damerau, the allegations are “fantasy”. Cosmolot began operations only in 2021 after a change in gambling laws. In 2023, 60 million euros were paid in taxes. The state tax authority accepted the relevant documents without any problem.

Last December, he was contacted by a “Ukrainian person” with a plan to transfer half control of the company to an offshore trust. Then the trial of Cosmolat will be stopped.

Allegations of corruption in Ukraine have persisted for years. Since the start of the war against Russia, Western governments have not expressed this criticism publicly.

