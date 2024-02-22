Guinness World Records: World's oldest dog stripped of title

The Guinness Book of Records has revoked the title of oldest dog of all time. However, the officials did not disclose the reasons for the suspicions.

Until now, Bobby was officially considered the oldest dog in the world.

Now the Guinness Book of Records doubts the age of the now dead animal.

After a month of investigation, his title has now been revoked.

He was considered the oldest dog in the world – but now Bobby has lost this title. The Guinness Book of Records said on Thursday after a month-long investigation that there was no “conclusive evidence” of the age of a Portuguese dog that died last year. Bobby died in October; According to his owner, he is 31 years and 165 days old. However, experts questioned its age.

Bobby was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February 2023. At that time, the dog from a small village in Portugal was 30 years and 266 days old, according to its owner. The previous record holder was Bluey, an Australian dog who died in 1939 aged 29 years and five months. But after Bobby's death, doubts about his age grew, and the Guinness Book of Records finally launched an investigation, which resulted in the title being revoked.

The Guinness Book is silent on the reasons

Rafeiros are Portuguese herding dogs with an average lifespan of twelve to 14 years. The Guinness Book of Records gives no reason to doubt Bobby's age record. According to British and American media, experts are skeptical, among other things, that Bobby's paws are completely different colors in photos of him as a puppy and as a senior. See also Election Year - Spectacular Legislative Projects in Poland: Most Important Answers - News

Bobby's owner Lionel Costa denied all allegations. He attributed Bobby's longevity primarily to the tranquility of country life and his varied diet. The dog was never on a leash and always roamed the surrounding woods. Bobby spent his twilight years in the garden – with the family cats.

( AFP/jar )