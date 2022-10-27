The Russians’ new Wagner line marks a new frontier in Ukraine

Dragon’s teeth, shooting ranges and trenches: the new Russian strategy has it all. Mercenaries draw defensive lines in Ukraine using World War II style. But experts doubt the effectiveness of the new tax.

1/7 This new series of pyramid-shaped concrete blocks stretches across the connected areas of Donetsk and Kherson.

The Russians dig in. At the moment, high-speed BTM-3 trenchers are digging endless trenches around the annexed territory of Ukraine. The goal is to mark a new line of defense. But the dug-out route was easily passable for Ukrainian troops.

The Russians are returning to an old technique in warfare. Wagner’s group, consisting of Russian mercenaries, digs several trenches along the entire front. Especially in Donetsk and Cherson, the Russians are digging into the defensive line. This is reminiscent of the tactic used in World War II. At the time, the Germans relied on the “Maginot Line”, the Soviets on the “Stalin” and “Molotov Lines”. 1929 Soviet lines along the defensive line from the Baltic Sea to Slovakia consisted of several bunkers. But this type of defense caused problems for the Red Army at the time and some of it did not work.

The new front row is protected by large blocks with pyramidal concrete bollards. As “Spiegel” reports, this line goes to the Russian city of Belgorod. Russia has repeatedly reported shelling the city in recent weeks, a charge Ukraine has denied.

The new “state border” of the Russian Federation?

Especially the Donbas region should be protected. The Russians were not ready to give up the victories of the summer. After Russia annexed the territories, martial law was imposed. The pyramid-shaped concrete blocks will slow down Ukrainian armored vehicles if they want to cross the new front line. The new “Wagner Line” is also known as the new “State Border of the Russian Federation”.

Two rows of concrete “dragon’s teeth” adorn the new line in contested territory in Ukraine. Several shooting ranges will also be established and trenches will be dug. Like the Russian media “Fan» Report, Russian troops are positioning themselves in trenches to create a deep defensive front.

Obviously, areas in Luhansk are being abandoned

Looking at the new defensive line of trenches and dragon’s teeth, it’s clear: the Russians are willing to give up territory. Because: The line crosses the Severskyj Donets river and leaves the Luhansk region. “The configuration of the line suggests that Prigozh is assuming a worst-case scenario and suggests that not only will Svadov fall, but so will Starobelsk,” the pro-Russian Telegram channel said. Madam Secretary. Both cities are located in the contiguous Luhansk region.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (61) said the line was a new strategy. About the exact length and other details Prigogine remains silent. Like an online portal Medusa He writes that the line can be broken very easily. Additionally, some concrete dragon’s teeth are not attached particularly well. This begs the question of how efficient the “Wagner Line” really is and whether the Russians couldn’t have a better strategy than using the WWII method. (jwg)