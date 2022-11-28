November 28, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Soldier mothers protest against Putin – Kremlin boss calls out “fake mothers”.

Terence Abbott 9 mins ago 3 min read

1/7

An uncertain future awaits Russian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine.

Blick_Portraits_302.JPG

Jenny WagnerNews editor

For about a month, women’s protests against the war have been growing in Russia. The mothers and wives of Russian soldiers drafted by Putin, 70, for his war of aggression in Ukraine are demanding answers from the Kremlin.

Answers that Putin is missing. He did not expect so many people to die in the war. Citizen resentment is growing, especially among desperate parents whose sons died in the war.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Zelensky vs. Klitschko: The ceasefire is weakening in Kiev

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Demonstrators in China have publicly called for the overthrow of the party and President Xi

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

The onset of winter could cost Putin victory in Ukraine

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Soldier mothers protest against Putin – Kremlin boss calls out “fake mothers”.

9 mins ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Zelensky vs. Klitschko: The ceasefire is weakening in Kiev

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Demonstrators in China have publicly called for the overthrow of the party and President Xi

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

The onset of winter could cost Putin victory in Ukraine

1 day ago Terence Abbott