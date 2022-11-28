Putin calls war deaths more honorable than the empty lives of many

Russian warlord Putin welcomes mothers of dead soldiers to Kremlin His consolation was that their children would have died sometime anyway. What matters is how they lived and died.

1/6 Putin receives 17 alleged mothers of soldiers who died in the war.

All people die, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, said Friday in his podium meeting with the mothers of soldiers who died at the front. A person’s death is “inevitable,” Putin told a woman mourning her son who died in the Ukrainian separatist war in 2019.

“We are all human, we are all under God, and one day we will all leave this world,” Putin said. BBC And this «Rossiyskaya Gazeta » Quoted. ‘It is inevitable. The question is how we lived.” According to Putin, some live or don’t. Many die “of vodka or something else.”

A goal achieved in death

Putin resorted to statistics. 30,000 people die in traffic accidents in Russia every year, and the same number die from alcohol. Her son, he repeated to the grieving woman, “lived or did not live” – ​​and “survived” until he “achieved his goal”: an honorable death for the motherland. “That means he didn’t die in vain,” Putin said. The fallen are “heroes”.

The Russian Mother’s Day gathering at Putin’s official residence, Novo-Okaryovo, near Moscow, turned into a purely Kremlin propaganda event. 17 Grieving Model “Fake Mothers” belong to patriotic and pro-government organizations. (case)