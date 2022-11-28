November 28, 2022

Putin calls war deaths more honorable than the empty lives of many

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Putin’s Fake Comfort for Mothers of Fallen Soldiers

Death is “inevitable, we are all human”

Russian warlord Putin welcomes mothers of dead soldiers to Kremlin His consolation was that their children would have died sometime anyway. What matters is how they lived and died.

1/6

Putin receives 17 alleged mothers of soldiers who died in the war.

All people die, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, said Friday in his podium meeting with the mothers of soldiers who died at the front. A person’s death is “inevitable,” Putin told a woman mourning her son who died in the Ukrainian separatist war in 2019.

“We are all human, we are all under God, and one day we will all leave this world,” Putin said. BBC And this «Rossiyskaya Gazeta » Quoted. ‘It is inevitable. The question is how we lived.” According to Putin, some live or don’t. Many die “of vodka or something else.”

