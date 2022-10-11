October 12, 2022

The Russians attach their weak point to the ground with a rocket

Terence Abbott

Putin bombed Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Monday.

84 rockets and cruise missiles and 24 combat drones: Moscow retaliated Monday for the attack on the Crimean bridge and attacks on cities across Ukraine. Besides, the Russians had civil infrastructure such as transportation hubs and electricity. A children’s playground was also attacked.

Long-range shelling continued on Tuesday. The Russians fired about 20 rockets at Kiev, Odessa and other areas. In Vinnytsia, southwest of Kyiv, a thermal power plant was destroyed by combat drones. However, according to Ukrainian media, several missiles were intercepted by the Ukrainian defense system.

