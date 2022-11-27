November 27, 2022

Zelensky vs. Klitschko: The ceasefire is weakening in Kiev

Terence Abbott 32 mins ago 4 min read

It’s dark in Gaya – the city is still struggling with power outages.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began nine months ago, a peaceful ceasefire has been in effect in Kiev. As long as Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s (70) army is in the country, internal political conflicts must recede into the background and remain there. But now this consensus has been overturned – by President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) of all people. The former actor has publicly denounced the Kyiv city administration under Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, 51, who has been prominent in Germany since his boxing career.

This was preceded by Russian missile strikes on the capital’s electricity distribution systems and elsewhere. This led to massive power outages practically everywhere in Ukraine, which are slowly being repaired. However, Zelensky chose only the capital for the general project. “Many Kyivans were without electricity for more than 20 or 30 hours,” the head of state complained via video. He expects a better job from City Hall. He did not name anyone. It also became clear who he meant: Klitschko.

