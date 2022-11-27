Zelensky vs. Klitschko: The ceasefire is weakening in Kiev

1/5 It’s dark in Gaya – the city is still struggling with power outages.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began nine months ago, a peaceful ceasefire has been in effect in Kiev. As long as Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s (70) army is in the country, internal political conflicts must recede into the background and remain there. But now this consensus has been overturned – by President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) of all people. The former actor has publicly denounced the Kyiv city administration under Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, 51, who has been prominent in Germany since his boxing career.

This was preceded by Russian missile strikes on the capital’s electricity distribution systems and elsewhere. This led to massive power outages practically everywhere in Ukraine, which are slowly being repaired. However, Zelensky chose only the capital for the general project. “Many Kyivans were without electricity for more than 20 or 30 hours,” the head of state complained via video. He expects a better job from City Hall. He did not name anyone. It also became clear who he meant: Klitschko.

A few days later, 600,000 homes in the capital are still without power, Zelensky said on Friday evening’s program. In Black Hoodie, he mentioned a project called “Points of Invisibility” that he had personally announced. At these points in the city, everyone can warm themselves, provide electricity and the Internet. “Actually, civil defense and the only points set up on the station are usually equipped,” Selensky said. The rest are in a pitiable condition.

Klitschko appeals to the people of Kiev

Proving his statement, his party’s vice chancellor sent “servants of the people” to check hot spots. Group leader David Arachmija (43) later revealed that more than 360 warm-up points had been checked. In schools and kindergartens, staff brought tea and pastries at their own expense. “But the city government only passed the crash test ‘poorly’ and has yet to make any decisions.” At the same time, Aragamija praised the Ukrainian Railways administration: “They have 200 ‘invincible cars’ and a whole fortress,” by which he meant the main station in Kiev.

Because Klitschko has limited opportunities to defend himself in the media in Ukraine, the former boxing world champion used his connections abroad. In the face of a Russian invasion, the mayor of Kiev once again called on his comrades to unite in “Bild am Sonntag”. “We must continue to work together to protect the country and protect the infrastructure.” Klitschko promised the city had water and heat back on. Now is the time to restore power supply.

The former boxer, wearing a white helmet, showed off one of Kevin’s thermal power stations. In front of the Soviet installations, he shook hands and thanked the employees of the Kyivteploenergo company. “More than 3,000 people worked day and night so that we can say that almost 98 percent of the houses in our city have district heating,” Klitschko said. However, at the same time, the mayor admitted that a good quarter of Kievans still have to go without electricity.

Rescue news came from the Kiev military administration on Sunday morning: three million people had regained electricity almost everywhere. Water, heat and mobile network have been almost completely restored.

Zelenskiy wants to remove Klitschko for election

This is not the first time that Selensky and his administration have deployed the heavy artillery against Klitschko. After Zelenskiy took office in 2019, then-head of the presidential office Andriy Bohden (45), called for the resignation of the capital’s mayor, who has been in office since 2014. “He has lost control of the situation in the city in the last five years,” Bothan said at the time.

At the time, it was almost accepted that Selensky would at least cool Klitschko. The position of elected mayor should be separated from the position of head of the city administration. Klitschko would have become a sort of Happy August. But things turned out differently. According to media reports, Klitschko was able to avoid his demotion through contacts with Selensky’s confidant Andriy Yermak (51). Ermak is now in charge of the Office of the President.

According to some observers, Zelenskiy seems to want to make a second attempt to eliminate Klitschko as a potential opponent in the upcoming presidential elections in 2024. Alone: ​​Until then, it’s important to end the war. On the other hand, to survive the war. (SDA/chs)