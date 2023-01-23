Mafia boss Matteo Messina Tenaro (61) lived in the “Swiss” house.

After 30 years, Italy’s most wanted criminal was captured last Monday. Three hideouts and the boss’s car have now been found.

In Campobello di Mazara (I) the peace of the village is gone. Uniformed carabinieri and a special unit of tax officials against organized crime roam the maze of alleyways in the city of 11,500 people. Forensic technicians in white protective suits protect evidence. Journalists hold their microphones under the noses of passers-by. But no one knows anything.

Matteo Messina Denaro (61) had been running for exactly 30 years. Superboss was arrested on Monday, January 16, 2023, during a morning chemotherapy session at La Maddalena Private Cancer Hospital in Palermo. Investigators immediately follow his lead. Where has Matteo Messina Tenaro been all these years? And who helped him escape? Now police are revealing new details about Cosa Nostra’s super boss: the focus is back on Switzerland.

In the pocket of Tenaro’s fur jacket, the Carabinieri find a digital car key. The black Alfa Romeo Giulietta is available soon. It is in Campobello di Mazara in the province of Trapani. This is the district of Castelvetrano, the birthplace and kingdom of a former mafia king. Thanks to GPS technology, recent journeys can be reconstructed. She reveals the fugitive’s hiding places. One after the other. The Italian media reported on this.

Apartments searched by two “Swiss”.

It quickly becomes clear: Italy’s most wanted mafia boss has spent the last four years in his hometown. Many homes are tested. including two by Antonio M.* (77), A Mafia lawyer arrested in 1993 at Ticino Pizzeria. He is said to have laundered the black money of the super boss in Lucanese accounts. Whether Matteo Messina Tenaro also lived temporarily in his Sicilian summer residences has not yet been clarified. But another “Swiss” turns out. Giuseppe B.* (77) offered the mafia boss an apartment in his apartment building in Campobello di Mazara until June 2022.

The apartment on the first floor at Via San Giovanni 260 is empty when the authorities open it. A neighbor reports that Giuseppe P. moved to Switzerland 40 years ago. She didn’t want to notice anything about Matteo Messina Tenaro. Next door, at number 262, lives the man who drove the super boss to his private clinic on Monday in his Fiat Bravo. Police do not believe it was a coincidence.

Behind the closet is a bunker filled with jewelry and watches

Matteo Messina Tenaro used two more hideouts. All of them are located within a radius of a few hundred meters. Post office, piazza, supermarket, village pub and family doctor. On the ground floor of Viccolo San Vito, the super boss was holed up for six months before his arrest. On the wall is a poster of Marlon Brando playing the lead in The Godfather. There are books including biographies of Hitler and Putin.

When Doselli searched the house on Via Maggiore 34, investigators found a cache behind a closet filled with designer clothes and branded shoes, jewelry, Ray-Ban sunglasses, perfume, credit cards — and luxury Swiss watches.

