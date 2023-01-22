January 22, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Power struggles continue in the Russian military

Terence Abbott 7 mins ago 3 min read

1/8

Power struggles and divisions within his forces: Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

It again clashed systematically with the Russian armed forces. When a Russian military blogger announced last Friday that the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Airborne Forces, Col. Gen. Mikhail Deblinsky, 54, was to be dismissed and replaced by Lt. Gen. Oleg Makharevich, it caused an uproar in military circles.

According to a report by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), many expressed displeasure with the decision and were confused as to why the Defense Department would replace a respected Russian colonel general with a non-airborne ground officer. Experience. In particular, Deblinsky was appointed only last June.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

More classified documents were found on Biden

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A wild argument about Sweden joining NATO

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Cyberwar: How Ukrainian Slava Panik wants to stop Putin

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Power struggles continue in the Russian military

7 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

More classified documents were found on Biden

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A wild argument about Sweden joining NATO

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Cyberwar: How Ukrainian Slava Panik wants to stop Putin

1 day ago Terence Abbott