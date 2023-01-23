January 23, 2023

How Vladimir Putin wants to get rid of Yevgeny Prigogine

The Russian military is regaining prominence in the war of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Can Yevgeny Prigozhin (61) bury his dreams of power and influence in Russia in the future? According to it Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, wants to fire the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

Prigozhin was praised many times Sergey Surovikhin (56) Already on January 11, he was demoted by the commander of the Russian army to the deputy of the new army chief Valery Gerasimov (67). A few days later, the Ministry of Defense announced far-reaching reforms to expand and reorganize the Russian Armed Forces. In the process, Prigogine gets a kick out of it too.

