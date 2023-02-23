Putin conducted a missile test shortly before Biden’s visit to Kiev

Vladimir Putin delivered his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday. In doing so, he swept under the rug the missile test that occurred near Biden’s arrival. The test failed on Monday, US broadcaster “CNN” reported, citing two anonymous sources.

Russia had informed the US in advance of the planned test of the missile, known in the West as “Satan II”. The Sarmat missile is an ICBM capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads.

In the past, successful tests have been proudly reported by Vladimir Putin, as in April 2022. Not so this time. So the US considers the Mega Missile test a failure.

Instead, Putin spoke in his speech about ending a “new start” disarmament treaty with the United States. “New Beginning” is the only major arms control treaty remaining between the United States and Russia. It also limits the two countries’ nuclear arsenals to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warships each. Up to 18 verification visits per year may be conducted.

However, after the speech, he backtracked slightly: the maximum limit for supply systems and warships would still be observed.

The U.S. had been planning its president’s brief visit for months and only notified the Russians of the impending visit.

