Italy’s presidential election – a big disappointment for Berlusconi – 48 hours before the election

– Berlusconi’s big disappointment – 48 hours before the election Silvio Berlusconi resigned. Italy’s presidential election, which begins on Monday, is an open race with just hours to go before the first round. Favorites are now Mario Draghi and Christian Democrat Pierferdinando Cassini. Oliver Mailer from Rome

The former prime minister has withdrawn from the race for Italy’s highest political office. Photo: Dominico Stinellis (Keystone / AB)

The last coup erupted, this time it was actually the last. Silvio Berlusconi will not run in the presidential election, starting with the first round at the Rome Chamber of Deputies this Monday at 3 p.m. According to Italian newspapers heard around his entourage, he is said to be tired, bitter and frustrated.

He was disappointed that he did not want to appear in person at a crucial video conference with his right-wing allies, including Matteo Salvini of the League and Georgia Meloni of Fratelli d’Italia. Berlusconi read a statement from one of his most loyal comrades, in which he described his resignation as a gesture of “national responsibility.” He said he had the votes needed for the election. But the country now needs unity. Italy could not bear the “debates and trials” unnecessarily provoked by his name.

Before that, Silvio Berlusconi had been working for weeks to make his “dream” come true, he told everyone he called. President – He dreamed of it even as a child. He missed the “big voters” by 50 votes in the 4th round, when a two-thirds majority was not required, but only an absolute majority of 505.

“Operation Squirrel”

Otherwise votes must come from members of parliament who are not close to him. The media called the feverish Barmer “Operation Scroll.” Wealthy media entrepreneurs are said to have offered many benefits, including indecent ones. Less than 48 hours before the election, he took his time until the last minute. In the end, though, one has to assume that the votes are not enough. He was reportedly unable to sleep due to stress and doctors and children were worried. Berlusconi is 85 years old.

Now? The right thinks they have the right to put forward proposals because they have more seats in parliament than the left. But it is not clear who it should be and how you want to proceed: “Operation Squirrel” has delayed everything.

In his farewell letter, Berlusconi hopes that the government under Prime Minister Mario Draghi will continue its work until the end of the current legislative term in the spring of 2023. But this annoys Meloni, who wants the government to disintegrate soon and for early elections to come: your post-fascists, the only opposition party in the country right now, are too much on the ballot – they want to take advantage of it. That. Salvini, on the other hand, wants to be the kingmaker to pose as the leader of the right wing, which is why he does not want to play his cards yet.

The chances of Pierre Fernando Cassini are increasing – he has gone underground

Several potential candidates are under discussion, including former Milan mayor Ledicia Morati, current Senate Speaker Maria Elizabeth Alberto Casselli, former Foreign Minister Franco Frattini and former Socialist Prime Minister Giuliano Amado. But with Troki, Pierre Fernando Cassini, the former head of the Chamber of Deputies, seems to have the best chance of becoming president.

People know each other: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi talks with Pierre Fernando Cassini, former chairman of the Italian House of Representatives. (Archive) Photo: Korato Giampalvo (AB / Keystone)

The 66-year-old Christian Democrat from Bologna will be a compromise candidate. He did politics alongside Berlusconi, known as the “Pole of Freedom”; A few years ago he moved to the Social Democratic camp of Partito Democratico, for which he sat in the Senate. Cassini has almost completely disappeared in recent weeks, so people will not talk much about him. As a rule, the most talked about candidates get tired quickly.

The instability of the right, the political establishment, prevents last-minute acceptance of a personality beyond the boundaries of the coalition. Chaos reigns, write newspapers. There are still circles who want to persuade outgoing President Sergio Materella to attach an order. But he did not want to, as he has often said over the past few weeks. You have to force him to a certain extent. Materella is staying in her hometown of Palermo, while her spokeswoman in Rome posted a photo on Twitter showing her office in the palace with many moving boxes – with the message “hard work over the weekend”.

A kind of polling booth has been set up in the parking lot of Palazzo Montecitorio so that 1009 “big voters” can take part in the election, including about 30 who are currently isolated. Senators, deputies and regional delegates who have done a positive test stay in their car, write a name on a piece of paper there, hand it over and drive back.

Only 200 voters will be allowed in the Big Palace at a time, and only 50 voters will be allowed in the stadium. And the halls between each ballot must be disinfected. Many people need to be prevented from contracting the virus during this election.

