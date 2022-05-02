Seven hours of sleep is optimal

Seven hours of sleep is the best sleep for middle-aged and older people. This was reported by American and Chinese scientists in the journal Nature Aging.

The results of the study show that sleep is significantly more or less associated with mental retardation and poor mental performance. Good sleep is very important, especially for the elderly.

500,000 adults aged 38 and 73 years

In particular, scientists at the Universities of Cambridge and Futan collected data on 500,000 adults aged 38 to 73 in a comprehensive British database called the UK Biobank.

The subjects were asked about their sleep patterns, mental health and well-being, and participated in a series of cognitive tests. Nearly 40,000 participants received brain MRI images and genetic data.

Reason for weight gain: If you do not sleep much, you will soon get hungry( 01:19 )

Not getting enough sleep, but not getting enough sleep

In analyzing all of this data, it was found that both very low and excessive sleep were associated with lower cognitive performance – the subjects associated with it were slower in experiments and had lower attention span and worse problem solving skills.

Their mental health was also affected: those who slept more or less showed higher symptoms of anxiety and depression and reduced overall well-being. (STA)