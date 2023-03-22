Gwyneth Paltrow in court: “She knew skiing was irresponsible that way”

Gwyneth Paltrow in court “She knew it was irresponsible to ski that way.” Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow was involved in a skiing accident seven years ago. During opening statements, the injured man’s lawyer accused the 50-year-old of acting in an “unemotional manner”. Published March 21, 2023 at 10:44 pm

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow was involved in a skiing accident seven years ago.

The plaintiff’s attorney presented her as a “dangerous” and “irresponsible” skier.

Paltrow’s attorney Steven Owens dismissed the allegations as “total nonsense” (in German nonsense).

“Ruthless” and “rich and decadent,” is how attorney Lawrence Buhler described Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow in court in Park City, Utah. Sanderson’s client, now 76-year-old retired optometrist Terri Sanderson, sued Paltrow for a skiing accident on February 26, 2016. Sanderson accused the actress of bumping into him in Deer Valley. As a result, he suffered a brain injury and four broken ribs. But instead of taking care of him, Paltrow drove.

“Distracted skiers cause accidents. “The defendant knew it was dangerous to look up the hill while driving down the slope,” prosecutor Buhler said in his opening statement Tuesday. “She knew skiing was reckless in that way,” he told the jury.

Paltrow was traveling with her children

On the day of the accident, the 50-year-old and her two children, her fiancé Brad Falczuk, and her fiancé Brad Falczuk were speeding out of control on a beginner ramp when she hit her client from behind. Previously, he spent “thousands of dollars a day” on multiple ski instructors for his children, which allowed the family to “avoid taxes,” the plaintiffs’ attorney continued.

Paltrow fell on top of Sanderson in the crash, Buhler told the court. Afterward, she “came to her senses” and “ran away,” while one of the ski instructors asked the injured man’s companion “did you notice your friend passed out Gwyneth Paltrow,” the prosecutor said. Sanderson was briefly unconscious after the accident. The man had to be taken care of first by first responders on the slopes of the luxurious Deer Valley resort. He was later taken to a hospital in Park City.

“total nonsense”

Paltrow’s attorneys blame the plaintiff for the conflict. Early in the trial, they portrayed their client as a reserved skier who was surprised to be run over by a skier coming from above. The 76-year-old’s accusations are “total nonsense” (in German nonsense).

Both sides described the other side’s version as unbelievable. Paltrow’s attorney, Steve Owens, said the plaintiff was talking complete nonsense. “His memory of the case has improved over the years. Memory is not what it used to be,” Owens said.

Both Paltrow and the plaintiff appeared in court for the opening of the trial on Tuesday. Paltrow hid her face from reporters and photographers with a blue folder as she entered and left the courtroom.

Attorney Owens announced that Paltrow’s husband Brad Balchuk, their daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, will testify at the trial. The process is expected to take more than a week.

