– Maloney government restricts LGBT rights Both same-sex parents are no longer officially registered in Italy. The Minister of Family Affairs also speaks strongly against surrogacy. Mark Pease from Rome

Conservative family portrait: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (March 10, 2023) Photo: Alberto Pizzoli (AFP)

Eugenia Rosella knew no mercy. Time and time again the Italian politician prefers what he considers to be right for the well-being of children: orderly family relationships with father and mother and less rights than more for same-sex couples. Rosella is in Govt Georgia Meloney Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities. But the latter should come to an end when it comes to homosexual children. Two women or two men cannot be registered as parents of newborns as easily as before.

More than anything, however, surrogacy raised the bar for the minister. Here there is a “market for children” that, she fumes, involves tens of thousands of euros. “It’s the enslavement of the female body.” Things got so serious that the TV presenter eventually slipped a swear word – for which she promptly apologized.

Fratelli d’Italia derailed

Recently, ministers in the Maloney government have made some very controversial comments. Boat accident in the Mediterranean. This time, government politicians jumped on her side so that no one would think that the family minister was traveling alone. Federico Mollicone, head of the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ Culture Commission, went completely off the rails, calling surrogacy a “serious crime”, “worse than pedophilia”. Both politicians were members of the Melonis Fratelli d’Italia.

To some observers, it has seemed lately that Maloney is governing according to theory: the authorities are floundering, but the prime minister is faithful with the European convoys. On economic policy, he has stayed the course of his more respected, impartial predecessor, Mario Draghi, and on foreign policy he has stood firmly on the side of Ukraine, one of the most controversial of his coalition. But when it comes to the core of the man’s image, Meloni continues to take a stand against “gender ideology” and the “LGBT lobby,” be it through a defiant image with a child and partner on Father’s Day.

The Rainbow families are suspicious of Melony

A political position is consolidated, and those who are attacked have a strong sense of it. Thousands of people demonstrated under rainbow flags in Milan over the weekend, saying that parental relationships in same-sex partnerships could continue to be recognized through a simple administrative law. The government is suspicious of all this and especially considers surrogacy to be a product of evil.

The rule in the EU is that even if these are banned nationally, they can be recognized if they are carried out abroad. The government’s majority in the Italian parliament has now voted against implementing the relevant EU regulation, putting it at odds with the Hungary- and Poland-led Visegrad states on an issue of symbolic importance – and against the EU’s majority opinion. The Maloney government feels good about it, but its opponents are wary.

Government of Georgia Meloney

Did you find the mistake? Report now.