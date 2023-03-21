Bangkok: This taxi driver is not allowed to pick up guests back from the airport

Bangkok Because of this list, he is no longer allowed to pick up taxi passengers from the airport A driver was banned for life at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for not using a taximeter and instead using fake flat rate fares. Updated March 21, 2023 at 1:53 pm

A taxi driver at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport has been banned for life.

A visitor from Taiwan was allegedly defrauded of over a thousand baht.

Instead of a taximeter – which is actually mandatory – he used a list of fake all-inclusive prices.

Now the airport authority has also applied to withdraw his taxi license.

Taxis are expensive, everyone knows that. Fun is still expensive, a fraudulent taxi driver charges bogus and inflated all-inclusive prices while behind the wheel instead of using a taximeter. Received precisely because of this offense A Thai taxi driver Suvarnabhumi International Airport has imposed a lifetime ban on boarding passengers. Additionally, he has been threatened with having his taxi license revoked, German-language newspaper “Der Farang” reported.

The taxi driver in question had defrauded a Taiwanese visitor of a thousand baht (about 30 francs). The scammer charged his customer 1200-1500 baht for a ride from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Bangkok. As a basis for this, he used a list of bogus flat-rate prices. With a regular taximeter, the trip costs only 300 baht.

Taximeters are indeed a necessity

Thailand’s airport operator AOT (AOT) became aware of the fraud through a Facebook post. There, a page translated as “Tourist News” shared the fate of the Taiwanese visitor and shared a photo of the fake invoice.

Instead of a taximeter, the fraudulent taxi driver used fake flat fares. Tourism News/Facebook

“Crazy! A Taiwanese national using a taxi service from Suvarnabhumi Airport had to pay 1,200-1,500 baht to go to central Bangkok. The taxi driver said the prices were set by the airport,” the post said.

This does not correspond to reality: according to the airport administration, taxi drivers are obliged to use a taximeter at all times – regular spot checks are intended to ensure compliance with the guidelines. For this reason, the fraudulent taxi driver was banned from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and can no longer take guests there. The airport authority has also applied to withdraw his taxi licence.

