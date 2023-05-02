Voting for the former president has reached its climax. Trump is back in the race

US election campaign: A showdown between Trump and Biden is imminent Joe Biden has officially kicked off his election campaign by running for a second term as President of the United States. Former President Donald Trump has established himself among Republicans. 28.04.2023

Despite several legal problems, approval for Donald Trump is rising among Republicans. In the party’s internal race, he is again ahead of Ron DeSantis.

He significantly widens his lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Despite two cases against the former president, his supporters remain loyal to him.

Donald Trump wants to be re-elected as the President of the United States. What has been laughed at for a long time may become a reality in 2024. That’s because he’s already in the middle of an election campaign — and expanding his popularity within his party.

He is now again the favorite in the party’s internal race for the Republican presidential nomination. At one point, Ron DeSantis, the governor of the US state of Florida, was considered the primary candidate, but now Trump is making a comeback.

Trump is expanding his lead massively

A new Fox News poll shows Trump’s approval rating among Republicans at 53 percent. Its competitor, DeSantis, has just 21 percent. Thus Trump has once again gained a clear lead.

A poll by Emerson College has Donald Trump ahead of DeSantis by 46 percentage points. The chances of Trump running for the Republican Party are increasing.

Trump has no competition

Because Trump’s other rivals in the race for the presidential nomination, including his former Vice President Mike Pence or his rival Nikki Haley, did not fare well in the polls. They hit in the single digits.

Donald Trump is becoming the Republican presidential candidate. Photo: Brian Woolston/AP/dpa Build:

Brian Woolston/AP/dpa

However, it will be a long time before it becomes clear who the Republican presidential nominee will be. The primaries won’t start for a few months. Trump has already announced this.

Victory despite coercive trial

Almost as many headline cases against Trump seem to boost his popularity within the party. A lawsuit is pending against ex-porn star Stephanie Clifford and Stormy Daniels over alleged illegal payments, and another civil suit against Trump by writer E. About the Jean Carroll rape case.

The former president defended himself vociferously, repeatedly insisting that the charges were not legitimate and that a “hunt” was being waged against him. Trump says the tests are underway to prevent him from running for president again in 2024.