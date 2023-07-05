Ukraine ticker. Now the Russians are also warning of a nuclear attack +++ The Kremlin has probably lost its fighting power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suspects Russia’s impending provocation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. “We have received information from our secret service that the Russian military has placed explosive-like materials on the roofs of several nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhia NPP,” Zelenskyi said in his daily video address on Tuesday. The head of state suspects that this will help simulate an attack on the plant in the south of the country. He said international pressure is needed on Moscow to prevent this.

“Unfortunately, there was no timely and comprehensive response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydropower plant. It will encourage the Kremlin to new evils,” Zelensky said. In June, an explosion destroyed the Kachavka dam. Hundreds of cities were flooded. Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of destroying it. Moscow denies wrongdoing and blames Kiev.

The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is located on the Khakovka Reservoir on the territory of the city of Enerhodar. (archive image) Build:

Keystone/EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky

Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his willingness to work to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant. The Ukrainian head of state said he spoke to Macron about the nuclear power plant, arms deliveries and the upcoming NATO summit.

Shortly after the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine on the orders of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and have kept it under control ever since. The plant has caught fire several times, with both warring parties blaming each other for it. Internationally, there is great concern about a nuclear disaster – even though the power plant has now gone into cold operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia. (March 27, 2023) Build:

Keystone/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has inspectors at the plant, calls the security situation “secure” and, as of Friday, had no mines or explosive devices registered at the plant.