City of Columbus

Sewer Maintenance Assistant Manager

The City of Columbus Department of Public Utilities – Division of Sewerage and Drainage is seeking qualified applicants for two (2) vacancies for the position of Sewer Maintenance Assistant Manager. One position will be responsible for coordinating the activities of the Construction Section of the Sewer Maintenance Operations Center to construct, maintain and repair the City’s sewer system. This position will supervise staff and monitor the work activities of the Construction Section and maintain records of work activities to ensure compliance with work rules, policies and procedures. They will respond to inquiries about construction work. The second position will be responsible for coordinating inspection and investigation activities for the City’s Wastewater and Stormwater collection system including response to emergency complaints while assisting other work sections as needed in the Sewer Maintenance Operations Center. This position will supervise staff and monitor the work activities of the Sewer Service Section and maintain records of work activities to ensure compliance with work rules, policies and procedures. Additionally, this position will monitor the effectiveness of responses to customer complaints and service-driven requests and respond to public inquiries with regard to investigations or inspection work. To qualify, you must have possession of a bachelor’s degree in environmental, chemical, or civil engineering or a physical or natural science and three (3) years of experience supervising employees engaged in maintenance, construction, inspection, and/or operation activities in public or critical infrastructure. Substitution(s): An additional six (6) years of experience engaged in maintenance, construction, inspection and/or operation activities in public or critical infrastructure may substitute for the bachelor’s degree requirement. Possession of a valid State of Ohio Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) Class II Wastewater Collection System Operator certificate within twenty-four (24) months of the date of hire and possession of a valid motor vehicle operator’s license are required for this classification. Pay range of $74,464 – $111,696 annually. Interested applicants must apply for this position by visiting the Columbus Civil Service Commission website at https://csc.columbus.gov and selecting “City jobs/Employment Center” to follow the instructions for application/resume submission(Sewer Maintenance Assistant Manager Job Posting — DPU) during the application posting period of Wednesday, December 13th thru Thursday, December 28th, 2017. EOE.