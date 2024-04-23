Creates center-left fiscal deal to rapidly increase military budget

The federal government wants to increase the military budget faster than previously planned by the federal government. The left wants Ukraine's restructuring not to come at the expense of development aid. Together they have now started pulling the financial strings in Parliament.

Daniel PalmerPolitical teacher

It must be horse trading unrivaled in Bern. After all, that's a whopping 16 billion francs — plus 11 billion for the military and another five billion for reconstruction in Ukraine. The plans are still secret. But already this week, center-left parliamentarians want to get down to business.

Things go back and forth, especially when it comes to the military budget. Because of the war in Ukraine, the parliament decided in 2022 to increase military spending as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) from 5.5 billion to 10 billion a year by 2030.

Due to the risk of red numbers in the next few years, the Federal Council blocked austerity measures, after which Defense Minister Viola Amherd's (61) Center Party also changed its mind: the fiscal target should not be reached until 2035. Army loses 11 billion francs. But that put them in financial trouble, Army chief Thomas Suzli, 57, warned before the army was finished. While the SVP and FDP have always been in favor of more funding, the frightened middle also now wants to reverse the cuts.

Debt burden should be avoided

On the other hand is the left, which promises the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Federal Council has already decided to contribute five billion by 2036. Only: In response, the budget for development aid must be cut. But the Left wants to prevent this. She is looking for an alternative solution.

In order to combine interests and achieve both goals, the center-left brokers an agreement on the Finance and Security Commissions. This is confirmed by many sources. An initiative is already scheduled for Thursday's council meeting of the State Security Commission. It should be submitted from the middle; It has less deterrent effect on civilians. Target: A total of 16 billion francs to pass the debt ceiling and be converted into extraordinary spending.

Both transactions should be incorporated into a new federal law. To achieve majority, they have to work together. Citizens have to swallow more development aid money. Ultimately, the left is not interested in more military resources. But that is the only option: “With the debt constraint, a rapid increase in the military budget is not currently possible. Common people should see it,” say the centre-left.

Previous attempts were legally rejected

The federal council around Savings Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (60) is unlikely to be upbeat either. SVP Council of States Werner Salzmann (61) tried to exempt the military budget from the debt moratorium last year. But central government lawyers intervened. Extraordinary funding is allowed only in cases of “extraordinary developments beyond the control of the federal government” and when politicians really have no choice. This is rarely the case in the military budget.

But supporters of the fiscal deal were undeterred. “The Federal Council is only telling half the truth,” they insist. “If Parliament wants to change the Constitution, it can.” After all, the Center and the Left combined have a majority.

“That would set a precedent.”

FTP and SVP “The FDP certainly does not participate in this connection,” says Freisinn: “You simply pass the debt ceiling. That creates a precedent.” It is similar to SVP.

It is clear to the centre-left that their plan will be met with skepticism by citizens in parliament. But that doesn't stop him from his plan: “Maybe we'll fail, but we have to try. We need to invest the money now. It is about our security,” says a member of parliament involved in the deal.