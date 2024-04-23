April 23, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Military expert Marcus Reisner on the Ukrainians' anti-aircraft dilemma

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Military expert says despite billions in aid package

“Ukraine faces a dilemma”

Russians have momentum in Ukraine war. Can America's 61 Billion Turn the Table? Colonel Markus Reisner of the Austrian army is skeptical. The expert believes that it can only hold defensive lines.

1/7

“Coming in now will only help Ukraine hold the front line”: Markus Reisner, colonel in the Austrian army.

Ukraine has very little ammunition and very few soldiers. Russia has gained momentum in the war, seizing village after village in the east since the beginning of the year and increasingly destroying Ukrainian energy infrastructure. With the US House of Representatives unveiling a $61 billion aid package, there are signs of relaxation in terms of artillery shells and anti-aircraft defenses. But according to Austrian Army Colonel Markus Reisner, Ukraine will need more help to continue the offensive.

“What's coming now will only help Ukraine stay ahead,” Reisner told N-TV. “But more is needed – especially anti-aircraft systems deep in the country. Because Ukraine faces a dilemma here. The military expert explains that Ukraine needs a lot more air defense to defend against Russian strategic airstrikes. They will also need systems to counter Russian attacks with cruise missiles on the front.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Swiss man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Pattaya

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

“Ticking time bombs”: Russian shadow tankers threaten the world's oceans

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

France: Baby born with 26 fingers and toes on knee

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Military expert Marcus Reisner on the Ukrainians' anti-aircraft dilemma

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Swiss man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Pattaya

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

“Ticking time bombs”: Russian shadow tankers threaten the world's oceans

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

France: Baby born with 26 fingers and toes on knee

1 day ago Terence Abbott