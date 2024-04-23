Military expert Marcus Reisner on the Ukrainians' anti-aircraft dilemma

Russians have momentum in Ukraine war. Can America's 61 Billion Turn the Table? Colonel Markus Reisner of the Austrian army is skeptical. The expert believes that it can only hold defensive lines.

1/7 “Coming in now will only help Ukraine hold the front line”: Markus Reisner, colonel in the Austrian army.

Ukraine has very little ammunition and very few soldiers. Russia has gained momentum in the war, seizing village after village in the east since the beginning of the year and increasingly destroying Ukrainian energy infrastructure. With the US House of Representatives unveiling a $61 billion aid package, there are signs of relaxation in terms of artillery shells and anti-aircraft defenses. But according to Austrian Army Colonel Markus Reisner, Ukraine will need more help to continue the offensive.

“What's coming now will only help Ukraine stay ahead,” Reisner told N-TV. “But more is needed – especially anti-aircraft systems deep in the country. Because Ukraine faces a dilemma here. The military expert explains that Ukraine needs a lot more air defense to defend against Russian strategic airstrikes. They will also need systems to counter Russian attacks with cruise missiles on the front.

Also requires Patriot batteries

“Air defense is urgently needed at the front and in the cities. In my opinion, it would be a very good decision for the US to supply one, two or three more Patriot batteries. According to Reisner, this will help to protect the depth of Ukraine. Only then can they continue the war.

At the moment, Reisner says, medium- and long-range anti-aircraft defenses are located primarily around cities and industrial centers. “Due to the massive pressure to which the soldiers at the front were exposed due to the use of Russian glide bombs, in recent months they have been forced to thin the air defenses around the towns and bring the batteries to the front. To lay ambushes.”

Will the deliveries even arrive on time?

The expert also points out that the Russians managed to destroy “some” rocket launchers and radar devices. Such a loss would be more severe for the Ukrainians than for the Russian side.

Video shows the attack: A Himars multiple rocket launcher was destroyed here( 00:35 )

Like many experts, Reisner thinks Russia will launch an offensive soon. Will updated help arrive in time? “There will be resources that arrive relatively quickly, for example artillery shells or ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles.” Other items, such as additional anti-aircraft protection, take longer. The F16 fighter jets promised last August have yet to arrive in Ukraine. (no)