Extreme heat warning for Thailand and the Philippines

Officials have urged people in the Thai capital Bangkok and the Philippines to avoid spending time outdoors due to extreme heat. The thermometer in Bangkok was expected to soar to 39 degrees on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to feel like 52 degrees Celsius. The city administration classified the heat index as “extremely dangerous” and warned residents against outdoor activities.

A heat warning has also been issued in the Philippines. A minimum temperature of 42 degrees was felt, so “dangerous” heat is expected in at least 30 cities. “It's so hot, you can't breathe,” said Earlene Dumaron, who works at a coastal resort in Cavite province, south of Manila. “The temperature felt there, taking into account the humidity, was 47 degrees. Schools are closed in many parts of the country because of the extreme heat.”

In Thailand and the Philippines, the period between March and May is usually the hottest and wettest of the year. The situation will be further aggravated by the El Niño climate phenomenon this year.

