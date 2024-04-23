Swiss man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Pattaya

A man from Switzerland was seriously injured in an accident in Pattaya, Thailand. His wife demands justice.

A 73-year-old Swiss man was seriously injured when his electric three-wheeled scooter crashed into a car in Pattaya.

The accident took place when the person went to buy medicine. He is in critical condition in hospital.

The victim's wife has lodged a formal complaint criticizing the driver and the lack of support from the authorities.

A terrible accident occurred in Pattaya, Thailand on April 19. A 73-year-old Swiss man is in critical condition in hospital after his electric tricycle was hit by a white Isuzu car. According to Thai media, the incident happened when the man from Switzerland went to buy medicine. On receiving the information his wife rushed to the scene of the accident and found her husband badly injured and lying in the street in a pool of blood.

The 73-year-old was rushed to hospital where his condition was classified as critical by medical experts. He still needs intensive monitoring and care, while medical expenses have already exceeded 200,000 baht (about 5,000 francs).

The woman reprimanded the driver and the officers

The accident has sparked controversy, particularly through the reactions of the Swiss pensioner's wife, who condemned the driver of the vehicle involved and the lack of support and assistance from the authorities. He filed a formal complaint due to negligence of the driver. He criticizes the police for failing to mediate between the guilty parties and the concerned parties. So Isuzu's driver disclaims any responsibility.

Video recording is intended to prove guilt

The Swiss man's wife provided reporters with surveillance camera footage that captured the dramatic moments of the crash and documented her husband's serious injuries.

With the release of the recordings, along with her fervent demand for justice, the woman is now seeking media attention to increase pressure on the authorities. He believes that increasing public awareness of the case can force those responsible to hold the person they believe is guilty accountable.