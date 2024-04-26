The Interior Ministry's 1,000-page plan stipulated that German citizens would be actively involved in the (apparently expected) event of war. For example, when American divisions were moving eastward through Germany. They should be taken care of. Meanwhile, the German players are already in the lead

This text appeared Originally published in Emma magazine.

Does every citizen really know this?

Germany is now actively preparing for war, including in our country. On behalf of the Ministry of the Interior, Lieutenant General Andre Bodemann, together with 150 experts (most of whom can be saved here), developed the “German Action Plan” during the last twelve months. It is about “Civil Security”. Because, a step from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (He did) asked the lieutenant general: “The Bundeswehr cannot do this alone, that's why we need the support of the civilian side.”

For example, in the event of an American division moving east through Germany, thousands of vehicles, thousands of soldiers. Then feed them. By the Germans, who else? “We need maximum civil service delivery.”

Do you want to get used to making coffee and waving to American soldiers heading east? Meanwhile, says the general, ours has long been “tied up” at the front.

1000 pages of General will be released soon. Absolutely not, of course. There will be an “explanatory piece”. It will explain to us as a people how we should behave in times of war. No joke.

People already know this from the First World War of 1914-1918. The majority cheered. Even my grandmother, who later became more peaceful, gave her young woman's jewels to “iron for iron” and war chests. My grandfather, who was 19 at the time, but very sensitive, wanted to “shoot all the French in red.” Result: 17 million dead, including 2 million German soldiers and dead civilians. For anything.

Then World War II, 1939-1945. Here too, civilians participated in large numbers, while soldiers died at the front. Result: 70 million dead, including 6 million Germans.

Now we are preparing for World War III in a moral way? Seriously?

This is not only a task for the entire state but also a task for the entire society, says the General. Keyword: “Operational Plan for Germany”. The general looks forward to the “great task,” and so far he has met with nothing but approval everywhere.

“For 16 Federal States and all Federal Departments”. And “with blue light organizations, from the Red Cross to the police”. With civilian companies, “whether it's the Port of Hamburg, or Telekom, or Deutsche Bahn.” They are all “knocking at my door”. Hooray, finally war again!

“Ultimately, it's up to every citizen,” says Lt. Gen. Bodeman. That's right.

It depends on everyone. Demand peace talks now! Immediately! Because it's no longer about other people's lives, it's about our own lives.

Here it is Sign the “Manifesto for Peace” by Alice Schwarzer, Zahra Wagenknecht and co.