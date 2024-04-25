Europa-Park: The Voltron car is stuck before it opens

The new roller coaster officially opens tomorrow, but Annual Pass owners can enjoy Voltron today. However, a stuck car thwarts the visitors' plans.

Voltron had a glitch just before opening.

The ride will be closed Thursday after one of the roller coaster cars got stuck.

Voltron will open to the public starting Friday.

Voltron, the brand new roller coaster at Europa-Park, is officially open to visitors from tomorrow. Anyone with an annual pass to the amusement park can actually ride the train on Thursdays from 3pm to 9pm.

Voltron was able to test for 20 minutes on Wednesday. 20 min

But as a local news scout reports, there's none of it. “At 3pm we were first in line,” said the reader. Just before the scheduled opening of the area, park staff said a car got stuck.

According to the reader, the problem still exists, Voltron won't unlock for Annual Pass holders today. He appears frustrated: “We came here for Voltron on purpose – we don't know what we're going to do now.”

In an email to annual ticket holders, Europa-Park wrote on April 25 that “Voltron Nevera WarmUp” unfortunately had to be canceled at short notice.

It continues with Voltron

The park confirmed that the planned Voltron warm-up for annual pass holders was canceled on short notice for “technical reasons”, compared to 20 minutes. The opening ceremony may take place tomorrow, April 26, as planned. As compensation, annual ticket holders enjoyed first-time access to the rebuilt Alpenexpress “Enzian” and Tiroler Wildwasserbahn on Thursday.