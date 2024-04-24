– Pedro Sánchez is considering resigning after his wife filed a complaint against him The head of government caused a stir in Spain with an announcement. A socialist politician on the run? The Conservative Opposition is talking about a show.

Pedro Sánchez's wife, Begona Gómez, was accused of abusing her position for business. Photo: AFP

Additional external content can be found here. If you agree that cookies are set by external providers and that personal data is transmitted through them to external providers, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly. Allow cookies More info

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is considering resigning from the post he has held since 2018 following corruption allegations against his wife Becona Gómez. The socialist politician said in X that he had canceled all his public appointments “for a few days”. He is persecuted by the right and extreme right using all possible means.

Additional external content can be found here. If you agree that cookies are set by external providers and that personal data is transmitted through them to external providers, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly. Allow cookies More info

“I have to stop and think. I have to urgently answer the question of whether it is worth it even from the quagmire that the right and right-wing extremists try to politicize. Should I continue to lead the government or step down from this high honor,” Sánchez wrote in a “letter to the public”. The 52-year-old intends to announce his decision on Monday.

The organization “Manos Limbias” (Clean Hands) had earlier filed a complaint against Sánchez's wife, Becona Gómez, in a Madrid court for corruption and economic influence. “Manos Limbias” is a private group that has been campaigning for right-wing causes in Spain for years. He accused Gomez, 49, of exploiting her leadership position as the government's wife to do business. The court, which did not provide any further information, said it had closed the investigation.

In their initial reactions, politicians from the conservative People's Party PP rejected Sánchez's resignation. For example, PP politician and Senate Vice President Javier Maroto is a new show hosted by Sánchez. Sanchez wants to stay in power at any cost. “He is always good, and all others are bad.” Meanwhile, several expressions of solidarity quickly came from Sánchez's Socialist Party (PSOE).

Sanchez and Gomez have been married since 2006 and have two daughters. The wife of the head of government does not hold any public office. He is a marketing expert who has worked in banks and NGOs.

DPA/self

Did you find the error?