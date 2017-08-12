All-Stars Shine at Leadership Conference in D.C.

TOLEDO – Earlier this month, After-School All-Stars held their annual All-Star University, a week-long leadership conference in Washington D.C. for rising 8th grade students. Three Ohio students were selected to join this year’s Youth Advisory Board at the conference.

Olivia (Toledo), Azariah (Columbus) and Brandon (Cleveland) joined other ASAS students from across the country. Throughout the week, they participated in leadership workshops, gave feedback and guidance about current ASAS programming, and drafted their own community service projects to establish at home. During their down time, they also enjoyed sightseeing in the D.C. area.

“It was an intense week of personal growth for all of these students,” shared Rachel Geske, ASAS Ohio Program Manager in Toledo. “They realized that each of them have a story to tell, and they can be a p3499044ositive influence for others in their communities.”

We are so proud of the work our students accomplished in D.C.! We can’t wait to see what their 8th grade year has in store for them!

Edited by Columbus Post staff.