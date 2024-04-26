Meeting in Beijing – China and US irreconcilable on many points – News

He expressed serious concern that China was providing the elements to fuel Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the announcement after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China offers microelectronics, machine parts and chemicals. Items with civil but also military applications. Russia needs supplies from China to rebuild its military. Washington's attitude is that Beijing is scuttling US aid to Ukraine. Therefore, the war in Ukraine is a major obstacle to the reconciliation efforts of the two superpowers.

But China and the United States cannot reconcile only over the war in Ukraine.

A bone of contention in the South China Sea

Take Taiwan, for example: The aid package for Ukraine passed by the USA earlier in the week includes billions in aid for Taiwan. A provocation from China's point of view. It views the island as its own province.

Provocations also go in the other direction: in the South China Sea, for example, China's coast guard has been taking aggressive action against America's ally, the Philippines. Controversy over reefs and islands has increased significantly in recent months. There is a risk of military escalation.

Controversy over state subsidies

The potential for conflict between China and the US has also increased at the economic level – despite attempts at reconciliation. This was reflected in US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to China two weeks ago. Yellen warned that Beijing's massive investments in green technologies could lead to unfair competition that could threaten jobs in the United States.

It concerns the state-subsidized production of solar panels, batteries and electric cars in China. Government subsidies led to greater efficiency. Allegation: Some goods are exported abroad below the cost of production, destroying industries there. The US has already taken action for this.

The list could go on for a long time. There are many challenges. At least an exchange is taking place to work towards progress. More visits will surely follow.

But the next thing you expect in Beijing is a good friend. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his visit. His war in Ukraine will continue to stand in the way of a serious rapprochement between China and the United States.