This is how Chico who won the lottery is now investing millions

Lottery billionaire Kürsat “Chico” Y. now wants to invest his money after a buying spree. And it has a special idea.

With perfect numbers, Kürsat “Chico” Y. (42) actually won in September. The German became a multi-millionaire in one fell swoop. He hit the jackpot and pocketed almost ten million euros. First he made it mega tear. He bought luxury watches, branded clothes and several sports cars. Including a Ferrari for 700,000 euros. In a few weeks he squandered 1.5 million euros. Chico wants to be frugal now to ensure the account doesn’t end up empty again.

Friends and acquaintances warned him that all the money would soon be gone. Chico didn’t care about that. After all, there are still a few million left. Also: He invests and ventures into nut business among others. He wants the money back with almonds. Chico bought a plantation in Turkey. It is said that 6,000 almond trees grow there and earn good profits.Build» is reported. And half a million a year.

However, in a few years, when the trees are large enough and bring a rich harvest. “I consulted experts and I’m sure it’s a good deal. Experienced farmers take care of the garden’s maintenance and harvesting on site,” he tells “Film”.

“The purchase is already sealed with a handshake”

Almond trees are only a commercial area. Among other things, he bought a penthouse in Istanbul and an apartment building in Dortmund. He also wanted to buy his regular cafe in Dortmund. But the acquisition failed. “The purchase is already sealed with a handshake,” says Chico.

But there was no agreement. Instead, he is now conversing with the owner of a Sicilian café in the neighborhood.