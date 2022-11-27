November 27, 2022

Demonstrators in China have publicly called for the overthrow of the party and President Xi

Terence Abbott

People’s Republic under its coronavirus crisis – is the situation reversed?

For the first time, the Chinese are publicly calling for the overthrow of the party and President Xi

Is Beijing getting out of control? After Saturday’s protests against the strict zero-covid policy and lockdowns, people in China are now publicly calling for the overthrow of the government and the resignation of President Xi. All news in live ticker.

Exciting images from China: Angry at the strict zero-covid policy, people in the country’s cities are calling for the overthrow of the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.

Dramatic events in China on Sunday night. In cities across the country – including Shanghai – people took to the streets against the government and its strict zero-covid policy.

Videos show protesters calling for the overthrow of the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, 69, for the first time in China. At the most recent party conference, Xi effectively declared himself president for life.

