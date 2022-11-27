Demonstrators in China have publicly called for the overthrow of the party and President Xi

Is Beijing getting out of control? After Saturday’s protests against the strict zero-covid policy and lockdowns, people in China are now publicly calling for the overthrow of the government and the resignation of President Xi. All news in live ticker.

Dramatic events in China on Sunday night. In cities across the country – including Shanghai – people took to the streets against the government and its strict zero-covid policy.

Videos show protesters calling for the overthrow of the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, 69, for the first time in China. At the most recent party conference, Xi effectively declared himself president for life.

In Shanghai, the country’s leading economic hub, people chanted “Down with the Communist Party! Down with Xi Jinping!” The People’s Republic has never seen such protests. Open resentment is rare in the authoritarian country of more than 1.4 billion people – and is usually severely punished.

The security forces stopped him

At first, the security forces seemed to passively tolerate what was happening. It has been reported that an individual has been arrested. Pictures show how many people were taken away by police in Shanghai.

Demonstrations were sparked by an apartment fire in the northwestern Chinese city of Urumqi on Thursday evening, killing at least ten people and injuring nine others. Many residents criticized on social networks that the strict corona measures have made the fight against the fire more difficult. The apartment doors were locked, making it difficult for residents to get out. The city of 3.5 million people was previously under lockdown for more than three months.

Since then, angry protests have been going on in many parts of the country against the strict corona measures. In the capital Beijing, residents in several neighborhoods broke down the fences of their residential complexes and demanded an end to the lockdowns.

The highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began

China is currently suffering the highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. On Sunday, the Health Commission in Beijing recorded more than 39,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row, a record. Detailed restrictions on movement apply in cities with more than one million inhabitants, such as Beijing, the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou or Chongqing.

While the rest of the world has long lived with the virus, China has stuck to its strict zero-covid strategy. Residential areas are cordoned off in individual cases. Contacted persons arrive at quarantine camps. The victims have been isolated in the hospital. Nearly three years after the pandemic, China’s international borders remain largely closed.

The Chinese are also protesting for the Uyghurs

The current protests are historic not only because of the overt demand for the overthrow of the government, but because it is the first time Chinese people are demonstrating for the ethnic-religious Uyghur minority oppressed by the Chinese government. (kes/chs/SDA)